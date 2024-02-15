Biden’s lawyers strongly protested wording in Hur report

White House and personal lawyers for Biden wrote to Attorney General Merrick B. Garland the day before he released the report by the special counsel, Robert K. Hur, objecting to passages in which Hur suggested that Biden’s memory was failing and questioned some of his actions even though he found no basis to prosecute him.

The White House clashed with the Justice Department in the run-up to the release of a special counsel report last week about President Biden’s handling of classified information, with a top department official rejecting complaints from Biden’s lawyers about disparaging comments in the report regarding the president, previously undisclosed correspondence shows.

The lawyers said Hur’s comments “openly, obviously and blatantly violate department policy and practice,” the letters, obtained by The New York Times, show.

The next day, as the department was preparing to make the report public, Bradley Weinsheimer — an associate deputy attorney general and the department’s senior career official, or nonpolitical appointee — wrote back rejecting their criticism. He insisted that the comments in the report “fall well within the department’s standards for public release.”

The disclosure of the sharp exchange adds new detail to how the White House sought to head off what officials knew would be a political furor set off by the release of Hur’s report — and how the Justice Department declined to change course.

Among other things, the letters show that the White House and Justice Department sparred over whether the report was comparable to a 2016 news conference in which James B. Comey Jr., then the F.B.I. director, rebuked the Democratic presidential nominee that year, Hillary Clinton, over her use of a private email server, even as he announced that he was recommending against prosecuting her.

They also underscored long-simmering tensions between the White House and the Justice Department over decisions made by Garland, even as the Biden administration has sought to restore the norm of Justice Department investigative independence from White House influence after the Trump administration.

In registering their objections, Biden’s lawyers stopped short of asking Garland to withhold anything from the report or to instruct Hur to rewrite it.

Hur is scheduled to testify publicly on March 12 in front of the House Judiciary Committee, according to a person familiar with the matter. Republicans have seized on Hur’s characterization of Biden as unable to remember important dates from his own life to bolster their assertions that he is too old to serve another term.

Hur’s nearly 400-page report concluded that there was no case to bring against Biden. While it said there was some evidence consistent with a conclusion that Biden had willfully retained classified material without authorization while out of office, it said the facts fell short of proving that he had done so — and that other evidence was consistent with innocent explanations.

But Hur also used his report to denigrate Biden as “totally irresponsible” for keeping at his home diaries from his vice presidency that contained classified information, like accounts of meetings at which national security or foreign policy matters had been discussed. Hur made that assertion even as he acknowledged that other former presidents, including Ronald Reagan, did the same and that the Justice Department has known about that practice without objecting to it.

And — particularly explosive amid Biden’s reelection campaign — Hur repeatedly portrayed the president as doddering, including calling him an “elderly man with a poor memory” who has “diminished faculties in advanced age.”

Biden’s lawyers, who were present for Hur’s five-hour interview with Biden, have called those and similar comments in the report both inaccurate and gratuitous, noting that Hur found he could not prove a case against Biden anyway for other reasons.

New York Times

Senate leaders set to quickly reject Mayorkas impeachment

WASHINGTON — Senate leaders plan to move quickly this month to reject the articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, setting up a speedy trial in hopes of preventing House Republicans from turning the chamber into a political spectacle.

Senator Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York, the majority leader, has not yet determined exactly how to go about truncating the proceedings, according to people familiar with the continuing discussions, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe plans that were still under development. But he is aiming for quick action, beginning Feb. 28, the day the House is expected to deliver the charges, that could be over in just a couple of days.

Schumer still has almost two weeks before House managers plan to formally present senators with the articles of impeachment against Mayorkas, which the House narrowly approved Tuesday on a second try after they were defeated the week before. They accuse the secretary of refusing to enforce immigration laws and breaching the public trust regarding the state of the US border with Mexico, effectively declaring President Biden’s immigration policies a constitutional crime.

Senate leaders are betting that there is enough Democratic anger and Republican exasperation at the precedent-breaking nature of the charges — and with the way Mayorkas’s impeachment was handled — to swiftly exonerate him, either by throwing out the charges entirely or by moving to bring the proceedings to an early close.

And they have no doubt that they would have the votes to acquit him. A conviction would require a two-thirds majority, meaning that at least 18 senators on the Democratic side would have to join Republicans in finding Mayorkas guilty.

“These charges are a total sham — really shameful — and they deserve absolutely no dignity,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal, Democrat of Connecticut and a member of the Judiciary Committee. “They’re purely a political stunt by the far-right fringe of the MAGA movement and, I think, should be dismissed summarily.”

New York Times

Supreme Court is urged to move quickly on immunity case

Special counsel Jack Smith asked the Supreme Court to clear the way for the prosecution of Donald Trump for his efforts to remain in office after losing the 2020 election, pushing back against the former president’s claim that he should be shielded from standing trial as he again seeks the White House.

In a filing Wednesday evening, Smith’s office urged the justices to let stand a unanimous ruling from the influential US Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit that rejected Trump’s sweeping claims of immunity from prosecution for actions he took as president. The Supreme Court’s response will have a significant impact on whether and when Trump goes on trial in Washington, where the presiding judge has already postponed a planned March 4 start date.

Federal prosecutors told the justices that Trump’s “alleged criminal scheme to overturn an election and thwart the peaceful transfer of power to his successor should be the last place to recognize a novel form of absolute immunity from federal criminal law.”

Smith’s office requested an expedited schedule with oral argument in March if the court decides to review the matter, rather than leaving the appeals court ruling in place. Further delaying the trial, the filing said, threatens the public interest in a “speedy and fair verdict,” particularly in a case of unique national importance.

Without mentioning the 2024 presidential election, in which Trump is the leading Republican candidate, prosecutors pushed back on Trump’s claim that the rights of American voters require a delay in the criminal proceedings.

“To the contrary, the charges here involve applicant’s alleged efforts to disenfranchise tens of millions of voters,” the office said.

As they weigh the competing requests, the justices must decide whether to wade into another unprecedented, high-stakes legal dispute involving Trump as he closes in on his party’s presidential nomination. Last week, justices from across the ideological spectrum seemed prepared to reject a challenge from Colorado voters to Trump’s eligibility to hold office again because of his conduct around the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

Washington Post