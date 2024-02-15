A big worry for democracy? Not believing in anything you see or hear because of AI.

But this week’s guest on Globe Opinion’s Say More podcast is deeply worried about how AI could wreck the 2024 election. Miles Taylor is a national security who has been investigating how bad actors can use new AI tools to manipulate voters.

Is artificial intelligence going to do more harm than good? No one really knows.

He spoke to Globe Ideas editor Brian Bergstein. Listen at globe.com/saymore and wherever you get your podcasts.

You may know Taylor, even if you don’t know his name. In the Trump administration, when he was chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security, he wrote an anonymous op-ed in the New York Times saying that officials like him were trying to undermine the president’s agenda.

He said then that his goal was to safeguard “the health of our republic.”

Now Taylor is raising the alarm about AI-generated disinformation in hopes of saving our democracy. Here’s an edited transcript of the conversation.

Miles, you recently wrote in the Globe’s Ideas section that the 2024 elections are going to be upended by rampant disinformation generated by AI. Why are you so sure of that?

explosion of this disingenuous content has been ramping up because social media has allowed us to get more and more connected, our political climate has gotten more and more partisan. But the hardest thing in the whole history of fake news has been actually creating the content. And that’s what AI has changed. Artificial intelligence [has] made it a lot easier to create something fake that looks like it’s real. It’s not just likely, it’s almost a certainty that in elections this year, we’re going to see an explosion of this content.

How will it look different from past misinformation campaigns?

A good example is what happened in 2016 and the quality, or frankly, lack thereof, of Russian intervention in our election. What stood out to me at the time, and I remember getting briefed on what the Russians were doing, was, frankly, how immature a lot of their content was. But it also took a whole lot of effort, a lot of people, a lot of time, months of planning. All of that effort that they put into it that still resulted in a shoddy product that can now be done by just a couple of people using AI programs, and it’s 10 times more convincing.

You’ve seen this already happen in recent elections in other countries. What exactly happened and where? How did it affect the election?

The results are murky about whether there’s been an impact, with one very glaring exception, which was at the end of last year in Slovenia in national elections. There was what we would call in the American system an October surprise, a sort of last-minute controversy involving one of the two major presidential candidates. The controversy was an audio recording of one of those candidates purportedly talking about efforts to rig the election. It turned out that that audio recording was a deepfake. It was not real.

I think it’s important to make sure everyone understands that AI won’t be doing this itself. Who do you think will be using the technology to pull these dirty tricks?

First, it’s most important that you attribute who the actor is. Then the next element is consequences. You’ve got to deliver consequences to deter that bad actor. The problem here is that first part, which is figuring out who’s disseminating this false information, this fake news, using AI, because these tools are now so widely available. It could be actors tied to the former president, Donald Trump. It could be supporters of Joe Biden. It could be the Russian government. But at this point, what were previously nation-state-level capabilities are now available to anyone.

You say that we’re not prepared as a country to deal with this problem. What do you think it would look like to be prepared, all the way down to the local precincts where elections actually happen?

One of the things that we call for is a widespread information campaign to election workers around the country to prepare them and to make sure that federal departments and agencies working with states and localities have everything they need to prepare for what they might see. But that actually starts with doing a little bit more red teaming of the threat and better understanding how these technologies could potentially be abused.

I’m probably too late into the conversation to be saying this, but to be clear, our view is that AI is not the enemy. The enemy is whoever’s undertaking this activity. And artificial intelligence tools can actually be our best ally in detecting deep fakes, rapidly doing that attribution and potentially taking them down. There are tools being developed to help do that. The question is, where do those most need to be deployed?

Do you think social media companies should be policing AI generated video and audio?

I’m less worried about the social media companies and more worried about medium-sized businesses, local governments, and others that might be duped by things that could be easily spotted as deep fakes by tech, but not easily spotted as deep fakes by humans.

I do wonder if the longterm problem could be people deciding not to believe anything they see or hear. It’s not hard to imagine Trump, near the election, saying something truly horrific and swing voters discount it entirely because there’s this, who-knows-what-you-can-believe point of view taking hold.

It’s a real dilemma. It’s a big worry for democracy.

We do have a sense that this would seem to play into Trump’s hands. He’s famous for making people question the truth. Do you feel his political style and the threat of this AI-exacerbated mayhem fit together?

The watchword of Donald Trump’s campaign is revenge. And there’s been almost no better tool in the modern era to exact revenge than an AI-enabled digital weapon that allows you to attack an adversary without letting them know it was you.

Rob Gavin can be reached at rob.gavin@globe.com. Shirley Leung is a Business columnist. She can be reached at shirley.leung@globe.com.