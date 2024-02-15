Watch live: Judge considers eligibility of D.A. Fani Willis in Georgia election interference case

Should District Attorney Fani Willis be removed from the Georgia election interference case against former president Donald Trump because of her personal relationship with a special prosecutor?

Lawyers are battling over the question during a hearing in Atlanta on Thursday.

Willis, the DA for Georgia’s Fulton County, hired outside lawyer Nathan Wade to help investigate whether Trump and his allies committed any crimes while trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state. Wade has led the team prosecuting the case since an indictment was returned in August.