New York’s congestion pricing is a good start, but Boston can do better

It doesn’t have to be like this. New York shows that congestion pricing in the land of the automobile is possible, and Boston has the chance to do even better. With the right mix of clever policy and savvy politics, Massachusetts could beat the scourge of traffic and leapfrog the Big Apple.

Meanwhile, many Bostonians spend time sitting in the fourth-worst traffic on the planet . The average driver spent five full days last year stuck in traffic, a cost of $2,270 in wasted time and fuel.

The taboo has been broken. One day soon, an invisible line will streak across 60th Street in Manhattan. Once it appears, drivers will have to pay $15 (with various exemptions) to cross it. It’s America’s first congestion pricing plan , a controversial but sorely needed solution to traffic and air pollution.

The underlying economic principle behind congestion pricing is simple: When a good thing (in this case, roads) is too cheap, people overuse it. Congestion pricing counters this problem in two ways. First, it reduces the number of cars on the road and encourages people to use other forms of transit instead. Second, it reschedules traffic to less busy times. When night falls, New York’s fees will drop by 75 percent — incentivizing people like delivery drivers to operate at night instead of clogging the roads during the day. When infrastructure use is spread out over time, it results in a better system for everyone.

But the devil is in the details. In New York, the Metropolitan Transit Authority has devoted months to fine-tuning, including setting exemptions and discounts for working-class drivers and people with disabilities, but many unresolved controversies remain — including a nasty legal battle with New Jersey over the fees. The necessary compromises have left New York with a plan that is necessary but not yet perfect. Because the plan revolves around a single red line in Manhattan, it will likely redirect traffic and pollution toward poor neighborhoods in the Bronx. A day-to-night price drop will incentivize drivers to spread out their use of the roads, but it doesn’t distinguish between grabbing lunch at 2 p.m. and contributing to the worst of rush hour at 5 p.m.

Boston has an opportunity to do better, and it should look to the example of Singapore, which has steadily made its world-leading Electronic Road Pricing more responsive since it introduced the system in 1998. The key to Singapore’s system is that it’s dynamic: rather than charging fixed prices, its fees adjust based on real-time traffic conditions. Eventually, Singapore hopes to dismantle its toll gates and replace them with a GPS-based system that charges users based on the distance they travel and the congestion they create rather than the arbitrary lines they cross. Unlike Manhattan, Boston’s geography does not afford us the luxury of a few entrances that could be policed with gates; the very shape of the city demands a smarter model.

Let’s imagine the following scenario: Boston could implement citywide congestion pricing overnight by giving drivers E-ZPass-style fobs or, even better, a smartphone app. This light-touch technology would allow the city to charge individualized fees based on when, where, and how far people travel. This system would also make it easy to offer discounts to low-income drivers and commuters from the western part of the state with few other options.

The city or state could change fees at the drop of a hat, adjusting the system to cope with traffic jams, snowstorms, and sports games. Network it with the electronic toll gates along Interstate 90 and the system gets even better. It could raise funds and ridership numbers for the embattled MBTA, clean our air, and finally give Boston drivers a reprieve from their decades of commuting agony. This intervention would have the boldness of the Big Dig at a tiny fraction of the cost.

Of course, it’s easier to implement such an elaborate system in Singapore’s political system than the messy world of City Hall and Beacon Hill. To succeed, Boston would need to build things slowly — starting with pilot programs and simple, easy-to-understand incentives and getting drivers accustomed to the new tolls.

Another obstacle would be backlash from drivers themselves. To contain it, congestion pricing advocates cannot cite figures about saved time and pollution that feel abstract to ordinary people. Instead, they should send some or all of the revenue from a tax directly back to low- and middle- income taxpayers with conspicuous measures. Add a bit more populism, like bombastically high taxes on luxury vehicles and high earners, and we could have a real winner on our hands. But make no mistake, success will take political capital and political courage.

With congestion pricing, the city and state can combat the climate emergency, the cost of living crisis, and improve quality of life. If they don’t take action now, something even worse will come to pass: Boston will find itself outdone by New York.

Carlo Ratti is a professor at MIT, where he directs the Senseable City Lab, and founding partner of the design and innovation office CRA-Carlo Ratti Associati.