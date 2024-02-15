Got tears? Crying is having a moment.

Shave, a graphic designer in Leeds, England, knows these details because she decided to track her tears all through the year and then look at the data, “just because I find it really interesting to see information about myself.” She was inspired by Wrapped, the annual readout that Spotify provides of all the music you’ve listened to on the service over a year.

Emily Shave cried at least 100 times in 2023. She cried the most in November — 28 times. And only about 4 percent of her tears were happy ones; most of the time she cried over serious things, including an amicable but major breakup and general anxiety about being a young, broke human in the modern world.

Advertisement

She had criteria — just welling up didn’t count, it had to be actual tears on cheeks — and she had her Notes app. At the end of the year, she collated the data in a presentation for her 14,000 TikTok followers. It has now been watched almost 19 million times on TikTok alone.

Get The Primary Source Globe Opinion's weekly take on politics, delivered every Wednesday. Enter Email Sign Up

@theemilyissues Welcome to my 2023 crying Wrapped 🥳 I cried (minimum) 100 times in at least 11 locations, over a lot of things. Its great to see the stats! 🥲 Guess which month my breakup was in 😅🥲 On to 2024! New Years or New Tears amiright #spotifywrapped #cryingwrapped2023 #cryingwrapped #2023wrapped #newtears ♬ original sound - Emily

“It was really encouraging to see how many people related,” she says. Many commenters expressed surprise at how much she cried, whether that was too much or not enough. “I think the funniest comment I got was from the [mental health] charity Mind which commented, ‘Rookie numbers.’”

Shave thinks her presentation went viral for a few reasons. Her matter-of-fact delivery reassured people that you could cry a lot and still be OK; weird presentations are endlessly shareable right now; and, of course, revealing information about a nearly universal but always deeply personal behavior invites people to think about themselves.

But it’s also possible that crying itself is having a moment.

Last July, 32-year-old Kiara McGowan of Washington, D.C., went on a TikTok quest to make crying in public as socially acceptable as sneezing. That earned her a profile in The Washington Post; in January, she gave her top tips for effective crying to Washingtonian, including “scheduling” her sob sessions. More recently, 22-year-old model and actress Kaia Gerber told stop-motion puppet interviewer Lauren Caspian of Peacock’s NPR parody show “In the Know” that crying in the shower is “one of [her] favorite things.” And in London this year, as #DryJanuary kept people out of the pubs, #CryJanuary tried to usher them back in with the promise that shedding tears into one’s beers might actually make them feel better.

Advertisement

Could 2024 be the Year of Tears?

On a recent Wednesday evening, a glossy black horse-drawn hearse (sans horses) stood outside The Last Tuesday Society, an East London bar that doubles as a museum. Inside the carriage, resting atop a presumably empty wooden coffin, stood funeral wreaths spelling out “CRY” in white carnations. And inside the bar — a red velvet warren of taxidermy animals, medical oddities, broken toys, art fashioned from human hair, mummified fairies, and ersatz mermaids — people were trying to do just what the wreaths directed.

The bar was hosting a cocktail party to celebrate #CryJanuary, an initiative of Bompas & Parr, a London-based experience design studio. Sam Bompas, a cofounder of the studio, says #CryJanuary was meant to counteract the potentially isolating and overly pressure-packed aspects of “new year, new you” resolutions.

“A better strategy by far is being together and crying with one another over a drink,” he says. #CryJanuary is an invitation to forgo (or at least temporarily suspend) the easily broken promises of #DryJanuary and instead embrace sloppy, boozy tears — to get drunk, get messy, and let it all out. And just to be extra, #CryJanuary is running through the end of February.

Advertisement

To help things along on this Wednesday night, the playfully lugubrious party featured a trio of absinthe-based specialty cocktails designed to evoke (not emulate) death and an exhibition on death-themed fin-de-siècle Parisian cabarets. Visitors were asked to reflect on death, dying, and other experiences typically coded as negative — but, of course, in a fun way. In addition to the cocktails, there were vegan “funeral biscuits” to snack on, a sweet and modern twist on a Victorian tradition; and little black coffins to bedazzle in the style of your choosing.

A participant at a #CryJanuary event in London captured one of her tears. Bompas & Parr

Bompas & Parr also commissioned what the founders billed as “London’s Largest Tear Catcher,” a gilded glass bottle with a stopper to catch the tears of #CryJanuary participants and visitors to the exhibition. (The question of whether there are larger tear catchers outside London remains unanswered.)

This may, in fact, be the first time a “tear catcher,” or, as creative antique sellers call them, “lachrymatories,” has actually been used to capture tears. Romantic lore had it that ancient Greeks would bottle their tears in tiny vials and leave them in the tombs of their loved ones, a practice that Victorians, with their dedication to elaborate mourning practices, allegedly mimicked. In reality, there is no evidence that either culture saved their tears, and the bottles peddled in antique shops likely just held perfume. In any case, if tears weren’t naturally arriving at The Last Tuesday Society, guests could avail themselves of an old actors’ trick — menthol balm applied just under the eyes — for help. The studio plans to turn the collected tears into salt and give it, in tiny sachets, to those who contributed to the vessel. “We’ll be working to sterilize it all so it becomes a low-risk product,” Bompas assured me.

Advertisement

This is why you cry

Ultimately, thinking about sad things at the weird bar didn’t actually produce any real tears from me and produced vanishingly few from anyone else. But it made me wonder: What’s the point of crying?

Humans cry three kinds of tears: Basal tears, which keep the eyes lubricated; reflex tears, in response to an irritant such as dust, smoke, or menthol balm; and emotional or psychic tears, the interesting ones that arrive in response to the first 15 minutes of “Up,” slamming your fingers in the car door, and weddings. We share basal and reflex tears with other species, but emotional tears are, as far as we know, unique to humans. Their purpose is not obvious — Charles Darwin claimed that they didn’t have one — and research into emotional crying is in its infancy.

What we’ve learned so far is that crying’s job is, in some circumstances, to make us feel better. It can work to reduce anxiety in a few ways. At the onset, crying seems to stimulate the sympathetic nervous system to cue up that famous fight-or-flight response. But as the crying continues, that activation can induce a counterresponse from the parasympathetic nervous system, ultimately bringing down your heart rate, slowing your breathing, and restoring internal equilibrium. Crying is also associated with the release of oxytocin, everyone’s favorite feel-good neurochemical; and endogenous opioids, the pain-suppressing chemicals that we humans naturally have.

Advertisement

Crying on its own can make us feel better, but it’s also a means of social communication — a signal to those around you that you need comfort. And for the most part, people to tend to respond to the tears of others with compassion. One study from 2021 found that responses to seeing someone crying were largely the same across 41 countries, although the degree of compassion exhibited toward the crier depended on whether the individual was seen as part of the viewer’s group. Even more interesting, humans seem to be primed to respond compassionately to tears even when they’re not being shed by other humans. Another study from 2021 found that when subjects were shown images of animals — cat, dog, horse, chimpanzee, and hamster — with tears digitally added to their faces, they perceived them as friendlier and less aggressive than animals without tears. This and other research suggests that tears act as a kind of social glue.

It’s also possible that the beneficial effects of crying are intensified in supportive group settings such as #CryJanuary nights in a London bar.

Every few years, an op-ed or a magazine, or lately a social media influencer, makes the case for crying as a kind of emotional maintenance. Before Kiara McGowan, for example, there was Hidefumi Yoshida, a Japanese “tear teacher” who encouraged people to cry as therapy; before Yoshida, there were Japanese “cry clubs” (rui-katsu), where repressed salary-men could listen to sad music, watch sad movies, and cry together. The phrase “a good cry” has been around for at least 200 years. Maybe it’s starting to feel like now is a good time for one?

Linda Rodriguez McRobbie is a freelance journalist living in England. She did not cry at all during the reporting of this story.