What we’re forgetting in all this fuss about Biden’s memory

Are these memory lapses happening more frequently or am I just more attuned to them at this age? When I express my concerns to my doctor, he laughs and says, “You’re fine. Don’t worry.” So, I don’t — at least until I run into an old acquaintance and, for the life of me, I cannot remember their name. Now that I think about it, maybe they can’t remember mine either since they addressed me with a generic “Hey, old friend. How ya’ doin’?”

Can somebody remind me why I just walked into the back bedroom? Am I losing it? Have I already lost it or is this just standard issue, slower-than-instant recall? (I’m 75.) Should I risk embarrassment and ask my partner if she can help me out? No, I’d rather not share my predicament. Thankfully, no sooner do I have these thoughts than it comes to me: I came in here to grab my laptop. Whew!

This topic is now headline news in relation to our presumptive presidential candidates. President Biden’s recent televised defense of his mental state was painful to watch. Everything Trump says or does is painful to watch. My more empathetic self feels for them — it has to be excruciating to have your every word and deed scrutinized by hordes of reporters eager to pounce, jackal-like, on any utterance that makes you look less than sharp as a tack and then disseminate it to the world. The not-so-generous, snarky me thinks, You asked for it by sticking around past your pull date.

How would I handle it if I were Biden? I’d like to think I would man up, own it, and say, “Hell, yes, I’m 81 years old and not as quick on the uptake as I was 40, maybe even 20 years ago. Get over it. Here’s what I do have: decades of life experience in extremely high-functioning roles; a fully developed emotional intelligence that affords me a depth of understanding of people and situations that one can only get from having been around the block — and my block has been the world. I have held the highest office in the land, and I have suffered crushing personal tragedies. Now, at this stage of my life, it has all been distilled down into capital-W Wisdom. If that’s what you want from a leader, I’m your man. If you want somebody who can rattle off the capitals of the states or win a spelling bee — Dan Quayle, anyone? — vote for somebody else.”

Let’s face it: We all will have some degree of cognitive decline if we live long enough. The only variables are when it will begin and how steep the angle. But cognitive decline does not necessarily equal cognitive impairment. For that matter, neither does physical decline. I don’t have the lithe athleticism of my younger self, but I still get around just fine. And so what if I can’t remember the names of the cast of “Perry Mason” during a game of Boomer Trivial Pursuit? There has not been a noticeable decline in my brain’s executive function, which is defined as the area responsible for “playing with ideas; taking the time to think before acting; meeting novel, unanticipated challenges; resisting temptations; and staying focused.” In my working life, I was a professional songwriter. There was a time I could sing any one of my over 2,000 titles on demand. No longer. But I can still write a song as well as I ever could. The higher functions that organize and orchestrate the complexities of the task are only slightly diminished, if at all.

Maybe I’m delusional, but I don’t feel like I’ve lost it where it counts. And just maybe, neither has Biden or even Trump.

I’d like to stick around and ramble on a little longer, but I really do have to go. Could somebody remind me where I put my car keys?

Bob Regan is a songwriter in Nashville and the founder of OperationSong.org.