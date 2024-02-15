Let’s bring student engagement from blueprint to proving ground

Venture capitalist and philanthropist Gerald Chan and Salem Public Schools Superintendent Steve Zrike do a great job describing what it looks like when students are learning things they are interested in (“Learning to love school: A blueprint for student engagement,” Opinion, Jan. 30). The eighth-graders in the pilot program they describe set worksheets and laptops aside to pick up glue guns for design challenges, to interview local business owners, and to collaborate with college students on civic action projects.

I would like to describe what it sounds like when school is all it could be. Engagement in the classroom has students asking, “What if …” “How about …” “Could we try …” No doubt, teachers would find these questions a welcome replacement to the sadly familiar “Why do I have to know this?” that they hear now.