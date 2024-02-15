Lindsey Graham is a metaphor for the retreat of Reagan Republicanism in a time of Trump

In a normal time, Lindsey Graham might have been a contender. If not for the status of great senator, then at least for lawmaker of national significance. Instead, he’s been reduced to a case study of the way expediency saps character, a metaphor for the retreat of Ronald Reagan Republicanism in the era of Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Back then, Graham was best known as the political wingman for McCain, the party’s 2008 nominee, a proud internationalist, and a central figure in the Senate. Like McCain, Graham was usually part of any Senate discussion of big issues and could generally be counted on to play a constructive conservative role.

Get The Primary Source Globe Opinion's weekly take on politics, delivered every Wednesday. Enter Email Sign Up

Then two things happened.

Donald Trump won a 2016 Electoral College upset, making a dictator-admiring populist with neo-isolationist inclination president of the country. And in 2018, John McCain died.

In a heartfelt Senate speech, Graham lamented his friend’s passing. Near the end of his tribute, he offered this unusual remark: “The void to be filled by John’s passing is more than I can do. Don’t look to me to replace this man.”

No one could replace McCain, of course. But Graham’s comment seemed like an acknowledgment that he lacked his friend’s courage or honor, which he defined as “doing the right thing at your own expense,” something Graham said McCain had done “time and time again.”

Advertisement

Urging everyone to follow McCain’s example, he said he himself would try. Back then, one could occasionally spot a little of McCain in Graham. Yet once Trump adopted him as a golfing buddy, Graham, perhaps seduced by his proximity to presidential power, quickly adopted the role of ally and enabler.

Still, after the Trump-instigated storming of the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, Graham seemed finally to have had enough of Trump. “Count me out,” he declared, later adding that he had “never been so humiliated and embarrassed for the country.”

And yet, his burning desire to be near the center of things soon brought him back into Trump’s orbit, like a moth to the flame.

Fast forward to recent days and the Senate’s attempt to marry a bipartisan border security deal to an aid package for Ukraine. It was the perfect issue set for Graham, and he and his staff took a role in crafting the legislation.

Then Trump made clear he didn’t want the legislation to pass because it would mark progress on a matter he hoped to keep as a campaign cudgel against the Democratic incumbent.

Graham quickly started describing the Senate effort as slipshod and inadequate.

When House Speaker Mike Johnson announced the Senate’s immigration package was a nonstarter in the House, the Senate shelved that bill and instead put forward a stand-alone package of aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.

But Trump, who openly admires President Vladimir Putin of Russia and has praised as genius the Russian strongman’s attempts to vivisect Ukraine, made it clear he opposed that aid package, whereas it also started to stall in the Senate. In reaction, Prime Minister Donald Tusk of Poland took to X to criticize the upper chamber’s shilly-shallying.

Advertisement

“Dear Republican Senators of America,” Tusk wrote, “Ronald Reagan, who helped millions of us to win back our freedom and independence, must be turning in his grave today. Shame on you.”

Which led to this memorable moment: Graham on the Senate floor, inveighing against a poster board of Tusk’s comment, a statement he once would have endorsed. “To the Prime Minister of Poland: I could [sic] care less what you think,” Graham declared.

The South Carolina senator later voted against the aid package, as did a majority of Senate Republicans. The list of the 26 Republicans who rejected it includes such sycophants, schemers, cynics, and senatorial invertebrates as Marsha Blackburn, Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Ron Johnson, Mike Lee, Marco Rubio, Rick Scott, Tommy Tuberville, and J.D. Vance.

With the support of all but three Senate Democrats, that aid package passed that chamber. On the House side, however, Johnson faces right-wing threats to oust him as speaker if he even brings Ukraine aid up for a vote.

This isn’t Ronald Reagan’s party any longer. This isn’t “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall.” This is Donald Trump’s party and “Mr. Putin, we’ll help make Ukraine fall.”

Advertisement

You can’t see a glimmer of McCain, let alone a shimmer of Reagan, in any of those who opposed aid to Ukraine.

MAGA has made blind mice of them all. See how they run.

Witness how Reaganism has come undone.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeScotLehigh.