On NATO, Trump doesn’t speak for the nation. GOP lawmakers should stand with our allies by standing up to his bullying.

As if to underscore the stakes, after Trump made his statement during a campaign rally in South Carolina, we learned that Moscow had put Prime Minister Kaja Kalla of Estonia and other Baltic state leaders on a wanted list for removing Soviet-era monuments. The announcement increased tensions as Kalla, one of Ukraine’s strongest supporters, and other leaders in the region have sounded the alarm about Russian military escalation at their borders. Kalla joins Ukrainian officials and military leaders on Russia’s list, and a Kremlin spokesperson stated: “This is only the start.”

The world was reminded of how dangerous former president Donald Trump’s reckless rhetoric is when he doubled down on his criticism of NATO , which has been the bedrock of American national security since World War II. Not only did he heap scorn on the alliance designed to protect democratic nations from North America and Europe, but he also said he’d encourage the Russians to “do whatever the hell they want” to the alliance members who he deems to be “delinquent” in their own defense spending.

It may be a fool’s errand to expect Trump, whose anti-NATO bluster was a cornerstone of his foreign policy as president, to understand or care about the risk his rhetoric poses to NATO members including the United States and the boost it gives to President Vladimir Putin of Russia. But our European allies see it clearly, as should lawmakers in Washington. Yet some Trump-aligned Republicans are not only failing to rebuke the former president, they are echoing his sentiments.

“It’s their country, they’ve got to defend it,” Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama told ABC News. “We would love to help, but if you’re not going to defend your own country, why should our taxpayers defend it for them?”

Their criticism stems from — but badly distorts — a longstanding American concern, echoed by presidents of both parties, that some NATO allies are not spending enough on defense (Estonia, by the way, is not one of those countries; it far exceeds its expected defense spending). It’s entirely legitimate to ask those countries, most of them in Western Europe and far from Russia’s borders, to do more. It’s something else entirely to suggest countries that fall short should be attacked militarily.

It’s time for all lawmakers, including those in the GOP, to stand up to anyone — including their party’s presumptive presidential nominee — when it comes to support for and defense of NATO. Not only is Putin watching, so are our allies.

“We chose to become NATO members as a result of Russia’s war in Ukraine,” Anders Adlercreutz, minister for European affairs for new NATO member state Finland, told NPR’s Steve Inskeep this week. Finland also shares a border with Russia and also spends more than the 2 percent of gross domestic product that NATO members are expected to spend on defense.

While Adlercreutz agreed with the need for all NATO member countries to step up their defense readiness in the face of Russia’s aggression, he added: “I think it would be very detrimental to general global security,” if Trump, should he return to the White House, follows through with his threat. “I think it would be detrimental to American interests.”

A reminder: The only time NATO’s collective defense obligations, as set out in its article 5, have been invoked was on behalf of the United States after the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Yet even GOP members who express strong support for Ukraine and NATO, and who are critical of Russia, are more muted in their response to Trump. Senator John Cornyn of Texas, who called his own state’s GOP attorney general a Russian propogandist for criticism of Cornyn’s support of Ukraine funding, told ABC that Trump should be taken “seriously, but not literally.”

Trump should be taken as both, as lawmakers seemed to understand when they passed the National Defense Authorization Act in December with a provision limiting the ability of a US president to unilaterally withdraw from NATO. Such a move would require a two-thirds vote from the Senate or other authorizing legislation.

But there is still plenty of damage Trump can do to the reputation and security of America. Simply implying that our commitment to NATO is anything short of ironclad weakens deterrence and invites instability.

As NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement in response to Trump: “Any suggestion that allies will not defend each other undermines all of our security, including that of the US, and puts American and European soldiers at increased risk.”

Trump’s comments were dangerous — his ideas even more so. Lawmakers should stand in unity with Stoltenberg and our NATO allies in making it clear that Trump does not speak for the United States.

