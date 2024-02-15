Acton-Boxborough boys, Central Catholic girls reign in MIAA Division 1 indoor track and field championships

By the final turn, Raina knew he had it won.

With the chance to clinch the state title with a victory, Raina began slowly gaining ground on the race’s leader, Lowell’s Raymond Dafe. Then, halfway through the final lap, he began viciously pumping his arms and cranking into top gear, just as Dafe began losing steam.

Trailing by roughly 40 meters when he received the baton for Acton-Boxborough’s anchor leg of the boys’ 4x800-meter relay, senior Ajay Raina’s hopes of winning the event were low.

With the Reggie Lewis Center rising to its feet, Raina came all the way back to overtake Dafe in the last 30 meters, winning the event in 8 minutes, 7.36 seconds. The victory lifted Acton Boxborough (51 points) over runner-up Lexington (39 points) at Thursday’s Division 1 state track championships, earning the Revolution their first state title in a decade.

Advertisement

“With about 300 [meters] to go, that’s when I realized [Dafe] was fading a bit,” Raina said. “So I didn’t go all at once, but I gradually picked up from right there. And I think I timed it pretty well.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

As part of his heroic effort for Acton-Boxborough, Ajay Raina won the the boys' 600-meter run in 1 minute 20.85 seconds. Brookline's Cameron Walter finished runner-up in 1:21.22. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Raina also earned a victory in the 600-meter (1:20.85) earlier in the day, and the Revolution’s only other individual winner was senior Leonid Burlak in the 55-meter (6.45).

“As he kept moving up more and more, I’m like, ‘Oh, he’s about to win this thing,’” said A-B coach DJ Brock of Raina’s thrilling finish. “And then, I think he was smiling right around [the 200-meter mark], and he gunned it…I consider him the hero of the day.”

On the girls’ side, Central Catholic (65 points) notched their first state title in nearly two decades, topping runner-up Framingham (48 points) in a well-rounded effort.

The Raiders got victories from senior Macy Daigle in the high jump (5 feet, 4 inches) and from their the 4x200-meter relay (1:46.78). After she was tripped up and did not finish her 1-mile run, star junior Madeline Courtemanche bounced back to notch a runner-up effort in the 2-mile (11:03.90).

Advertisement

“We told them coming here that they could compete with the best of the best,” said Central Catholic coach Shawn Dumas. “Yeah, we have some holes, but what team doesn’t? These girls continually elevate their game to the next level in the big moments, and it was awesome to see.”

Framingham's Abby Desmarais highlighted a career effort at the MIAA Division 1 indoor track and field championships with a victory in the 55-meter dash in 7.03 seconds, outsprinting runnerup Lauren Quarm from Metheun and third-place Emmanuella Edozien from Natick. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

While Framingham’s girls’ effort fell just short, star senior Abby Desmarais delivered a career-best night, racking up first-place finishes and personal bests in both the 55-meter (7.03) and the 300-meter (39.61), in addition to anchoring the second-place 4x400-meter unit (4:02.19).

Desmarais said there was additional pressure to deliver for the Flyers — not typically a contender in Division 1 — who were squarely in the title mix.

“There was definitely more [pressure],” Desmarais said. “It’s all a big goal that we had together and I don’t want to let the team down. We were all really holding strong for each other, just trying to power through.”

Haverhill's Natanael Vigo Catala (above) crosses the finish line in the boys' 300 meter run in a meet record 34.25 seconds, the second fastest time in state history, at the MIAA Division 1 indoor track and field championship. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Haverhill senior Natanael Vigo Catala set a meet record in the boys’ 300-meter (34.25), topping a mark set just last year by Newton North’s Miles Scott — a race in which Vigo Catala finished third.

Though the blazing effort was a 0.11-second personal best and just 0.09 seconds off the state record of 34.16, Vigo Catala was left yearning for even more.

Advertisement

“The goal was to go under 34 [seconds] today, so it’s still a good time, and still a meet record, but I’m a little unsatisfied,” Vigo Catala said. “My start today wasn’t good enough. So that’s something I have to work on for next week [at the Meet of Champions].”

Matty Wasserman can be reached at matty.wasserman@globe.com. Follow him @Matty_Wasserman.