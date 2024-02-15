After earning a well-deserved break, Joe Mazzulla knows Celtics must guard against complacency

Jaylen Brown got the night off to rest his shoulder and prepare for the dunk contest and All-Star Game. Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum scored 20 points in 28 effortless minutes, as he plays the best basketball of his career.

The Celtics coasted to a 136-86 victory over the Brooklyn Nets in a game that was essentially over late in the first quarter. The Celtics walked away from TD Garden for the All-Star break healthy, with Kristaps Porzingis taking the second half off after a minor ankle tweak but also jumping up and down to cheer his teammates during the 50-point blowout.

The Celtics are 43-12, six games ahead of the second-place Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference with 27 games to play. The vigorous work the Celtics accomplished during the first half to win — winning most of their games against lesser opponents, avoiding losing streaks (they lost two in a row once) — increased their cohesion and chemistry as the season progressed.

Wednesday’s win was a perfect example of how their approach has matured over the past few years. They beat Brooklyn, 118-110, Tuesday after watching a 23-point lead dwindle to 6 in the final minutes. Despite the absence of Brown, the Celtics stifled the Nets early with 3-point shooting and staunch defense.

They led by 15 after the first quarter, then sealed the game with a 22-0 run for a 36-point halftime lead. The Celtics wanted to make it an easy night, and they did, focusing on the game plan and paying attention to detail.

“I think this game said a lot about us,” Porzingis said. “It’s not an easy game to get going mentally but you have to give credit to Joe [Mazzulla] and the coaching staff for getting us ready. We came out and right away put our foot on the gas and never let up, played great defense with great communication.”

Mazzulla said he despises breaks, especially a week-long respite in the middle of the season. The Celtics are in the middle of a prosperous run with no basketball beginning Friday for a six-day period. Outside voices are going to praise the Celtics for having the best record in the NBA and their top three offense and defensive ratings.

But he desperately does not want complacency to creep in among the kudos. The Celtics haven’t won anything yet. There is no Presidents’ Trophy in the NBA. Just ask the Bruins how their record regular- season mark helped them in last year’s Stanley Cup playoffs.

So Mazzulla’s goal is to devise ways to keep his team focused and hungry as the regular season progresses.

“I think [feeling good after a winning streak] is just as dangerous going into [the All-Star Break] on a losing streak,” Mazzulla said. “You just said the words ‘good feeling’ and you can’t operate by feeling, so regardless if we lost tonight and we won five out of six instead of six out of six, you have tendency to relax, the tendency to put it in cruise control, so winning is just as dangerous as losing if you don’t handle it the right way.

“The All-Star Break is more about guys reconnecting with their families, taking care of their bodies and enjoying the time off. But when we come back we have to reconnect and reestablish what we’re doing.”

There’s nothing Mazzulla can do about the All-Star Break. His players are going to go on vacation. Porzingis mentioned last week going to Miami, hitting the beach but also doing some conditioning.

Brown and Tatum are heading to Indianapolis for All-Star Weekend and will receive the most questions about the Celtics’ first half and whether they can carry that momentum all the way to June.

The team has stressed all season not skipping steps, and that means taking the final 25 games as seriously and with equal focus as the first 55. Since the Celtics have forged such a sizable lead in the Eastern Conference, rest and health will become increasing factors come April.

“I think we just kind of talk about [dealing with prosperity],” Mazzulla said. “A sign of growth tonight was the way we played top to bottom. We have to appreciate the way we played the entire game and it starts with that.”

Mazzulla might not like breaks, but he’s not playing 30 minutes per game and taking the physical pounding. The players are ready for some rest, perhaps escaping the Boston winter for warmer weather, some sand and clear blue beach water.

It’s time for the Celtics to take a deep breath, enjoy their families, reflect on a successful two-thirds of the season, then tune up for what should be a compelling next few months. They finished the first half with a .782 winning percentage, a league-high in point differential and a six-game winning streak.

The first part of the season was a success, but now comes the hard part: improving their weaknesses, remaining focused on the ultimate prize, and not taking their success for granted. They have to return hungrier than they’ve been all season because nothing is won in the regular season. They are merely setting themselves up for the easiest road to the NBA Finals.

“I’m looking forward to winning, winning a championship and being a part of that,” said guard Payton Pritchard. “It’s the long goal we have here and that’s what we’re all focused on.”

