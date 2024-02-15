Andrew Aurich takes over Harvard football with plenty of excitement, and plenty of challenges

“I wanted to be an Ivy League head football coach,” Aurich said, standing at the dais at Harvard’s Murr Center, a chrome shield and Crimson “H” adorning the wall behind him. “I didn’t know how it was going to come about, and I thought often about how being at Harvard would be an unbelievable opportunity, because to me, this is the top of the totem pole when it comes to Ivy League athletics.”

After spending more than a decade bouncing between coaching at his alma mater, Princeton, and with the Scarlet Knights of Rutgers — with a brief NFL stint in Buccaneers red with Tampa Bay — Aurich was introduced as a head football coach for the first time Thursday as he took charge at Harvard.

Andrew Aurich knows a thing or two about the Ivy League and shades of red.

Advertisement

Aurich takes over from Tim Murphy, who retired last month at the end of his 30th season in charge of the Crimson. Murphy, the winningest coach in Ivy League history, led Harvard to three unbeaten seasons and 10 Ivy championships.

“He’s just given me great advice for a first-time head coach,” Aurich said of his predecessor. “Some of it has to do with Harvard, and some of it is just [about] when he got his first head coaching job when he was at Maine, and he was talking about his experiences with that.

“Very, very wise, he gave me some great advice already that I was like, ‘I didn’t think about that.’ I’m definitely going to use that [in] some spots where maybe I can get out in front of it because he filled me in.”

Aurich arrives from Rutgers, where he most recently served as the Scarlet Knights’ tight ends coach after a couple years leading the offensive line and the running backs. Rutgers had given him his first shot in FBS football back in 2009 as a director of player development, before a quick stop in the NFL as a defensive assistant with the Buccaneers and an extended stint back at Princeton.

Advertisement

The coaching hire was met with some criticism from Harvard alumni, as Aurich was chosen over both internal candidates, such as longtime defensive coordinator and Crimson alum Scott Larkee, and external options with more experience.

“I’m aware of [the criticism], definitely,” Aurich said. “To me, it’s all about building relationships with people and getting to know them better, and letting them find out who I am and what I’m about.”

Athletic director Erin McDermott (right) stands by Harvard's selection of its new football coach, Andrew Aurich. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Athletic director Erin McDermott said Aurich stood out as a compelling candidate throughout the process and highlighted in particular his breadth of football experiences at different levels, his “impressive” recruiting plan, and his “Ivy core and compass.”

McDermott also stressed the process wasn’t geared toward looking outside of Cambridge and Allston, and she understood some of the reaction within the Harvard community.

“It wasn’t about looking for an external candidate, it was having an open national search and seeing where that would unfold and let the process unfold as it does,” McDermott said. “You’re going to have, maybe some internal, and certainly some external, people who are interested, and then it’s really just making the best decision for the program, and I’m excited about Andy.

“This stuff is emotional. It’s about people, it’s about relationships, and I think this guy’s going to show what he can do. I totally understand, when people have relationships and have a connection, it’s totally understandable that there’s strong feelings there.”

Advertisement

Aurich’s arrival seemed unlikely in a few different ways, from the leap he’s making from a position coach to the main man to the divide he’s crossing within the conference, as a Princeton man taking charge of a Harvard program he battled for years as a player and coach. Aurich’s fellow Tigers, at least, have only been supportive.

“They were all very excited [for] me,” Aurich said. “They know this is an unbelievable opportunity, and everybody was really, really positive.”

So Aurich takes over with a number of challenges: winning over alumni and fans, landing on his feet in his first head coaching job, and replacing a man synonymous with Harvard football who led the Crimson through the most successful period in program history.

On the last count, Aurich has no concerns about filling big shoes.

“I have no trepidation,” he said. “I love the challenge. I’m excited about the challenge. And it’s great to know that [Murphy]’s there to support me in any way I need.”

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.