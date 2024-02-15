Bill O’Brien says taking the BC football job ‘was definitely a no-brainer to me’

He advised them to trust him, insisting that it would work out. O’Brien made many meaningful stops along the way, including with the Patriots, Penn State, the Houston Texans, Alabama, and the Patriots again. Now, he’s back where his football fandom truly skyrocketed as a youth, eager to energize a program desperate to return to its glory days.

O’Brien, who grew up in Andover and attended St. John’s Prep, was “a secret Boston College fan” even as he played at Brown. When he graduated in 1992, his parents asked if he was sure he wanted to enter coaching after they had just spent so much money on his education.

As he addressed an overflowing audience on the second floor of the Yawkey Athletic Center Thursday, new Boston College head football coach Bill O’Brien spoke like a man fulfilling a lifelong vision.

“I always dreamed about being the head coach at Boston College,” O’Brien said. “My career has taken some twists and turns, and taken me down roads I never could have imagined, but as I stand here today, I couldn’t be more grateful that the road has finally taken me to Boston College.”

O’Brien’s wife, Colleen, graduated from BC in 1992. One of his sons, Michael, plays baseball at Tufts. His other son, Jack, has lissencephaly, is non-verbal, and requires special attention at local hospitals. His parents and in-laws live in the area. Several other extended family members have attended the school.

As much as his news conference felt like the signaling of a new era, it also resembled a homecoming of sorts for someone who values the community deeply.

“It was definitely a no-brainer to me,” O’Brien said.

O’Brien said his phone blew up the night that former BC coach Jeff Hafley accepted the Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator job. He and Colleen were in Columbus, Ohio, looking for a house as he acclimated himself to the Ohio State offensive coordinator gig. Suddenly their plans changed.

He interviewed first over the phone, then in person in front of six people, then spoke with BC president Rev. William P. Leahy. Director of athletics Blake James spearheaded a national search, but one candidate consistently stood out.

“The players gave us the input that they wanted a winner,” James said. “They wanted someone who’s passionate. They wanted a motivator.”

O’Brien called it an “overwhelming day” and expressed his gratitude to all parties.

“I just think this is a great fit for my family and me,” he said.

