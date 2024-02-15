Parker Wotherspoon settles into Bruins coach Jim Montgomery’s defense rotation

“[Sometimes] it is play driven and sometimes it’s matchup, and it’s not just those two,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. “If other players’ games dip, we have confidence in all seven defensemen to get the job done, but we do want to keep guys in a rotation so to speak, and it just feels like right now it’s been those two, but I have told both of them that it’s not just them two. There’s going to be other guys at some point, whether it’s injury or because of just play.”

After bouncing between Providence and Boston and living the hotel life for a good stretch of the season, Wotherspoon is feeling more comfortable at the NHL level. He was in the lineup Thursday night at TD Garden against the Kraken for his 23rd game of the season and lately he’s been rotating with veteran Kevin Shattenkirk on the third defense pairing with Derek Forbort .

Parker Wotherspoon has settled in nicely, both into the Bruins’ blue line rotation and into some new digs in the city.

Montgomery has noticed Wotherspoon’s growing self-assurance as gets more minutes.

“It’s just his confidence in making plays. His confidence in being physical and deterring other people to get to our net. That’s been the two main things,” Montgomery said.

Just as important, Wotherspoon isn’t looking over his shoulder or waiting for the next skate to drop.

“Well, what I’ve seen is he’s pretty comfortable as a person being up full-time,” Montgomery said. “A lot of times guys are always wondering [about being sent down]. He doesn’t seem to wonder. He walks around like he belongs, which is a great thing.”

The mental grind of a player on the bubble is something that can often times be overlooked.

“It is not easy when you’re living in a hotel room and you’re in a hotel room for a month and a half and you’d like to hear, ‘Go get a place.’ But it’s part of the game that I think a lot of people don’t understand,” Montgomery said. “When you’re a guy that’s been in Providence, you’ve been back up and you maybe even been back and forth, how hard that is. You’re eating out a lot … They’re grateful that they’re up and they’re glad they’re in the hotel, but it’s not easy.”

Wotherspoon said keeping a consistent mind-set has been a key to dealing with life as a professional, whether he’s in the AHL or NHL, or whether he’s in the lineup or not.

“I like to not change my attitude every day. Have a good attitude every day. My main thing here is that I want to win. I come in with a bad attitude because I got scratched, then that affects the team and that’s just not me,” he said. “So yeah, I mean it’s a different situation but it’s hard to complain [when you’re] in the NHL.”

Kevin Shattenkirk, a veteran of 934 NHL games, is part of a rotation for the Bruins' third defense pairing. Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

Wotherspoon also appreciates the relationship he’s developed with Shattenkirk.

“Kevin’s the man,” he said. “He is such a pro. I mean, no, there’s no hatred or anything. Like I said, we’re here to win and we’re such a close group, especially our back end. Everyone is rooting for each other back there.”

Beniers good by Geekie

Seattle’s Matty Beniers of the Hingham Beniers has seven goals and 20 points in 48 games, well off the center’s Calder-winning season of a year ago when he had 24 goals and 57 points in 80 games.

Bruins forward Morgan Geekie, who played with Beniers last season, isn’t worried about his good buddy’s offensive dip.

“He’s a great kid. He’s a great player and he’s going to be in this league for a long time. He’s got a great family and a good head on his shoulders, so as long as he keeps his diet in order, I think he’ll be good,” Geekie said with a smile, noting Benier’s penchant for sweets.

Geekie said he quickly bonded with Beniers while competing at “Mario Kart” during the team’s plane rides.

North Andover's Joey Daccord started in net against the Bruins for his 39th appearance of the season for the Kraken. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Daccord gets nod for Kraken

Joey Daccord of the North Andover Daccords got the start in net for the Kraken. He entered the game 15-11-9 , with a 2.36 goals-against average and .921 save percentage … The Bruins close out this seven-game homestand with back-to-back matinees against the Kings (Saturday, 12:30 p.m.) and the Stars (Monday, 1 p.m.) … Brad Marchand will be honored for breaking the 1,000-game barrier before the Dallas game (which will be No. 1,003) … Song of the night: “Kool Thing,” by Sonic Youth.

