Bruins lose for fourth time in five games since return from All-Star break as Kraken prevail

Beniers scored a goal and set up two others and Daccord put on showstopping clinic, with many of his 36 saves of the spectacular variety.

That’s because local boys Matty Beniers (Hingham) and Joey Daccord (North Andover) made good and led the Kraken to a 4-1 win over their hometown team at TD Garden.

While most of New England was smarting from the Bruins suffering a third straight loss and fourth in five games since the All-Star break, there were a couple of Massachusetts hamlets — one along the South Shore and another in the Merrimack Valley — where smiles were surely abundant Thursday night.

The Bruins fell to 32-12-10 on the season and fell out of first place in the Atlantic Division. Though the Bruins and Panthers each have 73 points, Florida (35-15-4) gets the nod with more regulation wins.

Boston had been atop the Atlantic for 119 straight days.

Original Kraken Morgan Geekie set the early tone for the Bruins, who recorded the first 11 shots.

Geekie landed the first tester of the night, a forehander off a behind-the-net dish from James van Riemsdyk. Daccord kicked it out, but a hustling Geekie prevented a Seattle breakout when he stapled Brandon Tanev to the boards.

Sticking with the physical theme, Parker Wotherspoon blasted Vince Dunn at the blue line in a little No. 29-on-No. 29 abuse.

The Bruins just missed taking the lead on a two-on-one when Pavel Zacha’s rebound floated just out of the reach of Jake DeBrusk, who had an open net.

Boston cashed in when David Pastrnak connected for his team-leading 34th goal of the season at 4:54 of the first. Daccord made the save on Pastrnak’s original bid, but his follow up (which may have hit defenseman Jamie Oleksiak’s stick) trickled past the goalie.

The Bruins power play, which has struggled of late, wasn’t able to capitalize on Jared McCann’s trip of Brandon Carlo, but there were positive signs. Boston cycled well, kept pucks alive, and got one-time rippers from Pastrnak and Brad Marchand, but Daccord deflected them both away.

The Kraken evened things at 9:11 with Carlo in the box for a high stick on Jordan Eberle, who got the ultimate revenge with his 10th goal.

Steaming down the left side, Eberle threw on the brakes and lifted a backhander on Jeremy Swayman (22 saves), who knocked the puck right back to the Seattle winger. Eberle wasted no time lifting another backhander past the goalie.

The Bruins had a number of chances to take the lead before the opening period drew to a close. Jesper Boqvist’s steamer from the slot was gobbled up and Matt Grzelcyk just missed an open net on a two-on-one with Charlie Coyle.

Despite carrying the play for the majority of the second period, the Black and Gold were looking up at a 2-1 deficit after 40 minutes.

Pavel Zacha (off a pinch-in feed from Charlie McAvoy), Marchand (off a steal of Oleksiak), McAvoy (a ringer off the crossbar), van Riemsdyk (an open-net miss in close off a Pastrnak feed), and Pastrnak (another iron job) all had chances to give the Bruins the lead but couldn’t covert.

Daccord, the former Cushing Academy star, was on his game in front of the home folk. He had two dozen saves after two periods.

Seattle grabbed the lead courtesy of a Carlo turnover. The Bruins defenseman fell as he went to collect a pass and it set off a three-on-one.

Eeli Tolvanen played give-and-go with Beniers and finished it off by blasting one past Swayman at the 17:35 mark.

Beniers made it a 3-1 game 8:36 into the third before McCann’s empty-netter sealed the loss for the Bruins.





















