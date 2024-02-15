Caitlin Clark breaks NCAA women’s basketball scoring record

Iowa won the tip and Clark, guarded by Laila Phelia, drove to the basket and banked in a shot from the right side. Clark hit a 3 from the left wing on Iowa’s next possession. The Hawkeyes turned the ball over twice before Clark took a pass from Gabbie Marshall in transition, stopped, and shot from deep on the left side.

The superstar senior guard needed 8 points in Thursday’s Big Ten showdown with Michigan to break Kelsey Plum’s NCAA women’s scoring record, and got there in just two minutes, 12 seconds. Making her first three shots, the record-breaker was a 3 off the dribble on the left wing near the Mediacom Court logo with 7:48 left in the first quarter.

The first of the three major college basketball scoring records that Iowa’s Caitlin Clark is chasing has fallen.

When the ball went through, the fans at Carver-Hawkeye Arena — many of them standing and holding up phones to capture the moment — let loose a huge roar.

“It’s cool to be in the same realm with a lot of really, really good players,” Clark said at halftime of the broadcast on Peacock. “Lucky to do it, because I have really good teammates, really good coaches, and a great support system that surrounds me . . . Just grateful. Thankful.”

Clark played all but the final eight seconds of the 10-minute first quarter, scoring 23 of Iowa’s 32 points in that span. Clark was 8 of 10 from the field in the period, including 5 of 7 from distance, and completed a 4-point play after being fouled on another 3 from near center court.

She had 5 points in the second quarter to get to 28 at the half, and added 8 assists and 4 rebounds as Iowa led, 53-41.

Clark and her dynamic game have captivated the nation for two seasons. Last year, she led the Hawkeyes to the NCAA title game and was named AP player of the year. More than just her pursuit of the record, her long 3-pointers and flashy passes have raised interest in the women’s game to unprecedented levels. Arenas have been sold out for her games, home and away, and television ratings have never been higher.

It’s all been more than Clark imagined when the 6-foot guard from West Des Moines stayed in state and picked Iowa over Notre Dame in November 2019.

“I dreamed of doing really big things, playing in front of big crowds, going to the Final Four, maybe not quite on this level,” Clark said. “I think that’s really hard to dream. You can always exceed expectations, even your own, and I think that’s been one of the coolest parts.”

The meeting with the Wolverines was Clark’s 126th game at Iowa; she began the night averaging 32.1 points this season and 28.2 points for her career. Plum, a six-year pro and part of the two-time reigning WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces, needed 139 games at Washington from 2013-17 for her 3,527 points.

Clark could join Plum in the WNBA next season, but also could remain in college for a fifth year thanks to the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver. Clark has demurred on the choice publicly, saying she will wait until the season ends.

Her run to the record could have come earlier, but it arrived back at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, where ticket resale prices for the Michigan game ranged from hundreds of dollars into the thousands. Fans again showed up early, many wearing black-and-gold No. 22 jerseys and holding signs paying homage.

Even if she goes pro this spring, two other pieces of college basketball history remain well in reach for Clark: Lynette Woodard’s major-school women’s record 3,649 points — scored for Kansas from 1978-81, when women’s sports were run by the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women — and Pete Maravich’s overall NCAA record 3,667 points from just 83 games (1967-70) at LSU.

The No. 4 Hawkeyes (22-3, 11-2) have four games left in the regular season after Thursday, with the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments to follow. Iowa was listed as a No. 2 NCAA seed in the initial women’s basketball selection committee projection on Thursday.

Hall of Famer Pearl Moore holds the overall women’s record with 4,061 points for Francis Marion, today a NCAA Division 2 school, from 1975-79.

Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.