The ‘Caitlin Effect’ of Iowa’s Caitlin Clark is another soaring triumph for women’s sports

“The biggest fan of women’s college basketball that I’d been around,” recalled Kristin Meyer, the Dowling Catholic High School coach who welcomed Clark to her Iowa gym for four years and continues to coach the program today. “I’d send her a text, saying, ‘Can you believe that play?’ and she’d tell me, ‘I was watching this game, but then I turned to that one.’

Before her mere presence made Iowa the biggest draw in women’s basketball, before she led the Hawkeyes to a national championship appearance with a sublime NCAA Tournament run, before she established her 3-point range as somewhere just beyond midcourt or flashed a passing game driven by exceptional court vision, before she was poised to break her sport’s all-time scoring record, Caitlin Clark was a little-known high school athlete who loved nothing more than watching the college game.

Advertisement

“It was so much fun for me to get more into the college game with her.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

These days, it’s Clark who is causing so many of those “did you see that?” reactions. From text chains to ESPN highlight reels to internet memes, the 22-year-old Iowa senior is a transcendent star, popular enough that her overtaking of the scoring record has become must-watch TV.

A word to the wise: Don’t miss it.

Just 8 points shy as Iowa tips off Thursday night against Michigan in a game streaming exclusively on Peacock, Clark could pass former Washington standout Kelsey Plum before the first quarter is over.

But more important to the 6-foot point guard would be a rebound after her team’s upset loss at Nebraska last Sunday, when the then-No. 2 Hawkeyes could not stem a spirited fourth-quarter comeback by the unranked Huskers, losing despite a 31-point, 10-assist performance from Clark. They dropped to No. 4 after the loss.

Advertisement

That the pre-Super Bowl game was played in front of 15,043 fans and drew nearly 1.8 million viewers on Fox — the most-watched women’s college basketball game in the network’s history — is evidence of what has become known as “the Caitlin Effect,” a phenomenon whereby every game she plays, on the road or at home, is an advance sellout, with fans from young children to aging alums lining up hours ahead of the doors opening, her autograph sought like gold and her comments parsed like a president’s.

“The whole thing is still surreal to me; it’s hard to comprehend,” Meyer said. “It’s one of those things, both realizing how big of a star she is and the impact she’s had and will continue to have on women’s basketball, it probably won’t hit me for five, 10, 20 years down the road.

“For me, it’s just so fun to see her experience all of this. I don’t think she ever set out to break a scoring record, she just challenged herself to see how good she could be and how good her teammates could be.

“For her, it’s just a result of the work she put in and the passion she has.”

And there, in the middle of it all, the attention, the hype, and a spotlight that burned so hot after last year’s Final Four and title-game loss to LSU and a fired-up Angel Reese, Clark doesn’t just seem to get what is happening. She embraces it. As if standing at an intersection of opportunity and ability, where women’s sports are gaining popularity by the day, Clark steps in with skill and personality — not to mention a seething competitive edge — more than ready to be the game’s next big thing.

Advertisement

“Women’s sports and basketball has been gaining traction, but in the past, there have been so many incredible players who deserved more attention than they’ve gotten,” Meyer said. “For some reason, Caitlin right now is out in front, drawing more eyes to the game. But when I talk to people, they’re not just watching Caitlin and Iowa, they’re watching LSU at South Carolina, they’re watching Notre Dame, all these other games.

“While Caitlin is getting a lot of attention now, it’s bringing eyes to all the players. And it’s needed. The game has been at a high level for a long time.”

And going higher. After one of her few trips to the East Coast, when Iowa visited Big Ten foe Rutgers, Clark talked about all those young autograph seekers hanging over the bleachers with outstretched arms and Sharpies at the ready and why she stopped for as many as she could.

“It just takes a second out of my day to make someone else’s day. That’s how I was raised,” she said that night. “Also, I was that young girl. I remember going to games just like this. I remember wanting a high-five and wanting an autograph and wanting to catch a T-shirt.

Advertisement

“That really does make your whole year or week, and it really just takes a second out of your day. Also like you said, those are moments they’re going to remember for a really long time.”

Come Thursday night, Clark, who has 3,520 career points and averages 32.1 per game, is all but certain to have a moment to remember. By the time her college career is over, she should obliterate Plum’s mark and is likely to pass two other significant totals along the way — the 3,649 Lynette Woodard scored for Kansas before the NCAA recognized women’s sports, and the 3,667 Pete Maravich scored in three seasons for LSU.

The sports world will be watching. From Warriors guard Steph Curry, who gleefully accepts comparisons of Clark’s game to his own; to the Manning brothers, who made her the first college athlete to be part of their Monday Night Football “ManningCast;” to Plum, who graciously ceded the scoring mantle in advance; to those lucky enough to secure their tickets to a game for which the secondary market was into the thousands as tipoff approached, they’ll be watching.

Will you? A word to the wise: Don’t miss it.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her @Globe_Tara.