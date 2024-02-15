Will Ceddanne Rafaela be the Opening Day center fielder for the Red Sox?

Still, it’s just as clear that Rafaela’s offense remains a work in progress. In his 2023 big league debut, he hit .241 with a .281 OBP and .386 slugging mark. Once pitchers marked him as a free swinger, his tendency to chase and make soft contact resulted in a .133/.184/.178 struggle over his final 13 games.

That made it seem likely throughout the offseason that Rafaela would open 2024 in Triple A. Yet at the start of spring training, the Sox have sounded a bit of a different note.

One year removed from fielding arguably the worst defense in baseball, the Sox seem to be giving serious consideration to opening the year with Rafaela as their primary center fielder.

Cora noted that other teams — the Phillies in promoting 22-year-old Johan Rojas from Double A to the big leagues last summer, as well as the Blue Jays with Kevin Kiermaier — have prioritized defense and been willing to live with offensive struggles from a bottom-of-the-order player. He suggested Rafaela might prompt a similar conversation.

“We’ll sit down as a group towards the end [of spring training] and decide what we want,” said Cora. “If we’re comfortable with a kid playing center field, understanding that there’s going to be struggles at the big league level in the offensive part of it, then we’ll go that way. If we feel that he needs to go to the minor leagues and keep getting better and keep improving, we’ll do that, too.”

Of course, such decisions aren’t made in a vacuum. Rafaela’s glove carries more appeal given the team’s defensive woes a year ago and what it might look like if he anchored center while surrounded by athletes such as Jarren Duran, two-time Gold Glover Tyler O’Neill, rookie Wilyer Abreu, and/or Rob Refsnyder.

At the same time, the Red Sox lineup appears thinner than it has been in years. In such an environment, it may be more challenging for the Sox to keep him in the lineup and let him develop in the big leagues.

New chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has seen the Sox face similar dilemmas in the past.

By 2013, José Iglesias had demonstrated spectacular defensive ability — but incomplete development of his offensive approach. However, injuries to Stephen Drew and later Will Middlebrooks opened the door for Iglesias to have a role, and he not only played dazzling defense on the left side of the infield but also hit over .400 in his first 39 games, helping to kick-start a strong first half for an unlikely championship team. (That performance also boosted Iglesias’s trade value, allowing the Sox to deal him in a three-way trade for Jake Peavy.)

One year later, Jackie Bradley Jr. lost a competition for the everyday role in center field to Grady Sizemore. The Sox had planned to send Bradley to Triple A, but an injury to Shane Victorino on the last day of spring training forced a reversal.

Bradley delivered one of the most breathtaking defensive performances in Red Sox history that year. But offensively, he was underwater. His struggles deepened as the season progressed, and his confidence was shaken deeply in a thin lineup that couldn’t hide his .198/.265/.266 line no matter how many outrageous defensive plays he made.

On a last-place team with one of the worst offenses in baseball, his spiral at the plate was jarring. Bradley needed not only the end of 2014 but also the first half of 2015 in Triple A to regain a foundation that permitted him to have an eventual breakthrough down the stretch in 2015.

Some players benefit from the developmental challenge of being thrown into the deep end in the big leagues. Others do better when given a chance to marinate in Triple A. The Sox seemingly hope to use spring training to get a better feel for where Rafaela sits on that spectrum.

“I think it is pretty clear that Rafaela possesses the skills to be a game-changer on defense,” said Breslow. “I think we’ll see over the course of the next five or six weeks if the major leagues is the best environment for him or if additional time in Triple A is. I think it is to be determined.”

For his part, Rafaela is hoping to make his case that he’s prepared for a big league role. He spent much of the offseason working out in Tampa Bay, trying to refine his swing decisions by letting the ball travel farther before making the choice to swing or take.

“I have that mentality to do my best to make this team,” said Rafaela. “I’m not comfortable. I’m working hard to get a job. I feel awesome coming into the spring. I feel very confident

“I think it’s simple: Just prove to them that I belong, just show them that I can help this team win.”

A year ago, Rafaela had the same mission — but not a true opportunity. The Sox weren’t going to consider him for a big league role out of the gate no matter what he did in spring training.

This year is different. While there is no guarantee of a spot in the big leagues on Opening Day, the door seemingly remains open for him to prove he’s worthy of one.

