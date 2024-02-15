How Derrick White reacted to NBA All-Star snub

“Just being in the conversation and hearing all that was good enough for me,” White said. “I knew it was probably going to be a long shot but to be in the conversation was cool.”

After the Celtics’ blowout win over the Nets Wednesday night, White didn’t seem worried about missing the cut. He said he was happy to be considered in the first place.

The push to make Derrick White an All-Star gained some traction, but ultimately fell short.

“Obviously it would have been cool to play in the game,” White added. “But I’m going to enjoy this time off, spend some time with my family, and try to get ready for the second half. I’m not too bummed out about it, but it was definitely cool to hear.”

White finished seventh among Eastern Conference guards in the fan vote, which was not enough to secure a starting spot.

NBA head coaches, who pick the reserves, also passed on White. Joel Embiid and Julius Randle were ruled out of the game, and two players other than White — Atlanta’s Trae Young and Toronto’s Scottie Barnes — were picked to replace them.

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla was less than thrilled about that, telling reporters earlier this week that “clearly winning is not important” in the selection process.

The Celtics have the NBA’s best record at 43-12 and are the only team to reach 40 wins.

The Bucks, Knicks, and Sixers, who are all eight games or more behind the Celtics in the standings, each have two selections. Boston’s two selections are Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

White and center Kristaps Porzingis each finished in the top-10 of the fan vote at their respective positions, and are major contributors to the top-ranked Celtics.

“How could you not put both of those guys in?” Mazzulla asked.

White said he’s looking forward to the second half of the season and building on the success the Celtics have achieved.

“We’ve been off to a pretty good start,” White said. “We’re just not satisfied. We understand that we can’t skip any steps. So we’ll just get this rest and hopefully come back for the second half ready to go and prepared to play our best basketball as the year goes on.”

