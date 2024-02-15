EMass boys’ hockey: Stellar in Pembroke goal, Kyle Ready headlines Players of the Week

Teddy Devoe and Cam McGettrick, Marshfield — The dynamic duo could not be corralled in the Rams’ 6-1 win over Franklin to claim the Ed Burns Coffee Pot / Doherty Division title; Devoe tallied four goals and McGettrick added one along with dishing out four assists.

Hunter Grafton, Abington — Over three games for the Green Wave — all wins —the senior totaled six goals and an assist, surpassing 100 career points in the process.

Ty Kelley, Bourne — The senior had two goals in a 5-0 win over South Shore Voc-Tech and scored again with two assists in a 6-2 win over Dennis-Yarmouth.