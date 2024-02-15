EMass boys’ hockey: Stellar in Pembroke goal, Kyle Ready headlines Players of the Week

Teddy Devoe and Cam McGettrick, Marshfield — The dynamic duo could not be corralled in the Rams’ 6-1 win over Franklin to claim the Ed Burns Coffee Pot / Doherty Division title; Devoe tallied four goals and McGettrick added one along with dishing out four assists.
Hunter Grafton, Abington — Over three games for the Green Wave — all wins —the senior totaled six goals and an assist, surpassing 100 career points in the process.
Ty Kelley, Bourne — The senior had two goals in a 5-0 win over South Shore Voc-Tech and scored again with two assists in a 6-2 win over Dennis-Yarmouth.
Will Manchuso, Concord-Carlisle — The sophomore turned two hat tricks for the Patriots this week, adding an assist in a 5-0 win over Bedford and two more helpers in a 9-1 win over Newton South for nine points over two games.
Kyle Ready, Pembroke — The junior notched a 32-save shutout in a 3-0 blanking of North Quincy, but was even more impressive in defeat against Marshfield, in which he made an astounding 65 stops in a 2-1 loss to the Rams.