BOYS' HOCKEY: TOP 20

EMass boys’ hockey: With Coffee Pot trophy in hand, Marshfield makes a move up in Globe Top 20

By Cam Kerry Globe Correspondent,Updated February 15, 2024, 21 minutes ago
Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

The top four teams in the Globe’s Top 20 boys’ hockey poll held their spots, with Marshfield shooting up to the No. 5 after winning the Ed Burns Coffee Pot Tournament. Impressive efforts in triumphs over Arlington, Tewksbury, and Franklin have solidified Marshfield as one of the top teams in the MIAA.

Despite the loss to Marshfield, Franklin rises a spot after a dominant victory over Archbishop Williams, 7-2. Arlington rises to the sixth spot, defeating Reading in overtime to champion the Middlesex League Liberty. With a pair of multi-goal victories over Canton and Woburn, Winchester rejoins the poll.

Records based on scores reported to the Globe.

The Globe’s Top 20 boys’ hockey poll

The Globe poll as of Feb. 15, 2024. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.

No.TeamRecordPrevious
1.St. John’s Prep15-3-01
2.Xaverian13-4-02
3.Catholic Memorial11-5-33
4.Pope Francis13-4-04
5.Marshfield16-2-26
6.Arlington15-3-27
7.Franklin13-7-08
8.Archbishop Williams14-4-05
9.Reading13-5-09
10.Hingham11-6-211
11.Canton14-4-210
12.Tewksbury14-3-012
13.BC High7-9-115
14.Westford13-3-114
15.St. John’s (Shrewsbury)10-7-117
16.Concord-Carlisle16-3-016
17.Winchester12-7-1
18.Woburn12-5-013
19.Nauset14-1-119
20.Newburyport14-4-118

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.

