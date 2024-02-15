EMass boys’ hockey: With Coffee Pot trophy in hand, Marshfield makes a move up in Globe Top 20

The top four teams in the Globe’s Top 20 boys’ hockey poll held their spots, with Marshfield shooting up to the No. 5 after winning the Ed Burns Coffee Pot Tournament. Impressive efforts in triumphs over Arlington, Tewksbury, and Franklin have solidified Marshfield as one of the top teams in the MIAA.

Despite the loss to Marshfield, Franklin rises a spot after a dominant victory over Archbishop Williams, 7-2. Arlington rises to the sixth spot, defeating Reading in overtime to champion the Middlesex League Liberty. With a pair of multi-goal victories over Canton and Woburn, Winchester rejoins the poll.

Records based on scores reported to the Globe.