Fairleigh Dickinson men’s basketball has game delayed when players get stuck in an elevator

Fairleigh Dickinson’s Cinderella run in last season’s NCAA basketball tournament, in which it became just the second men’s No. 16 seed to beat a No. 1, has not given way to happily ever after. The Knights opened 11-14, and sit tied for fourth in the Northeast Conference behind leaders Central Connecticut and Merrimack.
Until Thursday, however, they could at least take solace in being able to take the court each night.
FDU’s game at Long Island University was delayed roughly 15 minutes when several of the Knights got stuck in an elevator coming from the locker room to the court. Firemen were called to the Steinberg Wellness Center in Brooklyn to free the team.
Firefighters are working on getting FDU players out of a stuck elevator.— CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) February 16, 2024
The elevator takes the players from the locker room to the court. The Knights’ game at LIU is currently in a delay. pic.twitter.com/jQQlx8QUhr
Hearing that it was extremely hot in the elevator and they were in there for 15 minutes.— Coleman Crawley (@SharpshotSelect) February 16, 2024
How is this going to impact Fairleigh Dickinson’s play? Seems rather unprecedented so I really can’t say https://t.co/oSX4zIL71G pic.twitter.com/1vXeZVhIw1