Fairleigh Dickinson men’s basketball has game delayed when players get stuck in an elevator

Fairleigh Dickinson’s Cinderella run in last season’s NCAA basketball tournament, in which it became just the second men’s No. 16 seed to beat a No. 1, has not given way to happily ever after. The Knights opened 11-14, and sit tied for fourth in the Northeast Conference behind leaders Central Connecticut and Merrimack.

Until Thursday, however, they could at least take solace in being able to take the court each night.

FDU’s game at Long Island University was delayed roughly 15 minutes when several of the Knights got stuck in an elevator coming from the locker room to the court. Firemen were called to the Steinberg Wellness Center in Brooklyn to free the team.