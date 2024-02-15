With men’s Hockey East teams battling for position, three weekend series will be crucial

No. 1 Boston College (21-5-1, 13-3-1) trails No. 3 Boston University (19-8-1, 13-4-1) by 1 point in the league standings, but the Eagles have a game in hand. Both teams face stern tests this weekend.

The league has six teams ranked in the top 16 for the PairWise, the system used by the NCAA to determine the field for its tournament. This weekend will feature three series involving those teams.

With the Beanpot in the rearview mirror, the focus in men’s college hockey shifts to the battle for the Hockey East regular-season crown and the race for playoff positioning over the final four weekends.

Advertisement

BC will take on No. 10 UMass (16-7-3, 9-5-2) in a home-and-home series that begins in Amherst Friday and concludes at Conte Forum Sunday afternoon. BC’s freshman line of Gabe Perreault, Will Smith, and Ryan Leonard has garnered plenty of attention, with the three first-round picks combining for 122 points. Perreault’s 45 points (13 goals, 32 assists) lead the nation.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Although certainly not as prolific, the Minutemen have an impressive freshman trio as well in Aydar Suniev, Bruins draft pick Dans Locmelis, and Jack Musa. While they have skated on the same line at times, injuries in the forward group have forced coach Greg Carvel to split them up in recent weeks.

The series will feature a matchup of two of the top freshman goalies in the country. BC’s Jacob Fowler (.924 save percentage, 2.23 GAA) was named a semifinalist for the Mike Richter Award this week, while UMass’s Michael Hrabal (.922, 2.33 GAA) earned the conference’s Goalie of the Week honors after stopping 72 of 73 shots in a sweep of UConn last weekend.

Although it is the first meeting between the schools this season, the two netminders squared off in the World Junior Championships in December, with Fowler and Team USA prevailing over Czechia in a shootout despite an impressive 30-save performance from Hrabal.

Advertisement

BU will look to bounce back from Monday’s loss to Northeastern in the Beanpot championship game when it faces No. 12 Providence (16-9-2, 9-6-2) in a home-and-home series beginning Friday at Schneider Arena. Terrier freshman Macklin Celebrini is tied with BC’s Cutter Gauthier as the top goal-scorer in the nation at 23, while his 1.62 points per game are second only to Perreault’s 1.67.

Sophomore Lane Hutson’s 36 points (11 goals, 25 assists) and 1.40 points per game are tops among defensemen.

The Friars are coming off an overtime win at Maine to salvage a split with the Black Bears and become the first road team to win at Alfond Arena. Nick Poisson (7-14—21) leads a balanced attack that has seen 13 Providence players record at least 10 points.

The loss to Providence saw Maine (18-6-2, 10-5-1) dip to No. 6. Next up for the Black Bears is a pair of games at No. 16 UNH (14-11-1, 7-8-1) as the Border Battle shifts to the Whittemore Center, which is sold out for both games. The two teams met in December at Alfond, with the Black Bears winning, 5-2.

Freshman brothers Josh Nadeau (15-22—37) and Bradly Nadeau (14-22—36) pace Maine offensively. Classmate Albin Boija (.933, 1.67 GAA) has started the last three games in net and is 5-2-1 on the season. For UNH, junior Jakob Hellsten is first in Hockey East and seventh in the nation with a 2.17 GAA. Freshman Ryan Conmy leads the Wildcats with 25 points (12 goals, 13 assists).

Advertisement

There’s more than just the rivalry at stake. Conference tournament winners from Atlantic Hockey and the CCHA will finish outside the top 16 but will get automatic bids to the NCAA playoffs. That leaves UNH on the outside of the bubble, needing a strong finish to get in.

Maine announced an extension for coach Ben Barr earlier this season. With the Wildcats off to their best start in 11 years, it would seem prudent for the folks at UNH to follow suit with Mike Souza.

Huskies are hot

Northeastern (13-12-2, 6-11-0) ran its winning streak to six and moved up to 20th with its win over the Terriers in the Beanpot. The Huskies will look to keep it going with a home-and-home series with UMass Lowell beginning Friday at Tsongas Center … Harvard sits at 10th in the ECAC, just 1 point behind Dartmouth and Brown in the race for the final spot for home ice in the first round of the conference playoffs. The Crimson will look to move up with games at home against St. Lawrence and Clarkson. … Holy Cross, sitting in third in Atlantic Hockey, has a home-and-home series with second-place Sacred Heart beginning Friday in Worcester. … Perhaps lost in all of the Beanpot action was Stonehill earning its first Division 1 win with a 4-2 victory over Lindenwood last Saturday at Bridgewater Ice Arena behind two goals from freshman Jake LaRusso. It was a nice turnaround for the Skyhawks, who had lost to Lindenwood, 10-1, the night before.

Advertisement

Follow Andrew Mahoney @GlobeMahoney.