JJ Redick is promoted to ABC/ESPN’s top NBA broadcast team

ESPN announced Thursday morning that Redick, a sharpshooter for 15 NBA seasons before joining the network in 2021, has been promoted to the lead broadcast team, joining Hall of Famers Breen and Burke, along with sideline reporter Lisa Salters.

Fittingly, JJ Redick again will make three.

ESPN/ABC’s top NBA broadcast team was reduced to a duo — play-by-play voice Mike Breen and analyst Doris Burke — when Doc Rivers abruptly departed in late January to take the Milwaukee Bucks coaching job.

The team will call the NBA Finals, the Eastern Conference finals, and other marquee regular-season and playoff games.

Advertisement

“I am grateful for the opportunity to sit alongside legends like Mike and Doris and call the game that I absolutely love,’’ said Reddick in a statement. “I consider it a privilege and a great responsibility to document the NBA and its history.”

Redick will debut with the top team Feb. 24 for a Saturday night matchup between the Celtics and Knicks in New York.

This is Redick’s second season as a game analyst. He has worked this season on ESPN’s No. 2 broadcast team with play-by-play voice Ryan Ruocco and analyst Richard Jefferson, and appears often on ESPN’s studio programming.

Redick, who ranks 20th in NBA history with 1,950 3-pointers, also hosts a popular podcast, “The Old Man and the Three.”

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeChadFinn.