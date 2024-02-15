Kraken at Bruins: Boston looks to return to winning track

The Kraken end their five-game road trip in Boston on Thursday night, following a 2-1 shootout win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

The Bruins are in the midst of an 0-for-13 drought on the power play that dates back three games.

The Bruins’ 3-2 shootout loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday moved Boston to 1-2-1 over its past four games.

The Bruins have won three of their four all-time meetings with the Kraken, but the lone loss — Jan. 12, 2023 — marked their first of only four home losses during the 2022-23 regular season.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. on Causeway Street. Let’s get into it.

When: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Where: TD Garden, Boston

TV, radio: NESN, WBZ-FM 98.5

Line: Boston -195. O/U: 5.5.

KRAKEN

Season record: 22-21-10. vs. spread: 29-24. Over/under: 22-29, 2 pushes

Last 10 games: 3-6-1. vs. spread: 4-6. Over/under: 3-6, 1 push

BRUINS

Season record: 32-11-10. vs. spread: 28-25. Over/under: 25-28

Last 10 games: 6-3-1. vs. spread: 5-5. Over/under: 3-7

TEAM STATISTICS

Goals scored: Seattle 143, Boston 178

Goals allowed: Seattle 150, Boston 136

Power play: Seattle 20.5%, Boston 24.0%

Penalty minutes: Seattle 429, Boston 560

Penalty kill: Seattle 78.5%, Boston 81.9%

Faceoffs won: Seattle 47.3%, Boston 49.2%

Stat of the day: Boston put 38 shots on goal against the Lightning, surpassing 30 for the first time since Jan. 20.

Notes: Charlie McAvoy and James van Riemsdyk scored the Bruins’ goals while David Pastrnak and Marchand had two assists apiece against Tampa Bay, but the ultimate difference in the game proved to be an 0-for-6 showing on the power play. Three of those unsuccessful chances were in the third period. ... Philipp Grubauer tallied 26 saves in New York for the Kraken’s second game of a back-to-back. Matty Beniers scored Seattle’s lone goal in regulation and Tomas Tatar tallied before Grubauer made the final save to cap a perfect shootout, lifting Seattle to its first post-All-Star-break victory. Seattle has not broken the two-goal mark in any of its past four games. ... Jared McCann leads the Kraken with 21 goals this season.

