New Patriots defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington spells out his points of emphasis

“Playing aggressive, playing physical, being disciplined, playing at a high level,” said Covington, who was promoted from defensive line coach Feb. 1. “Trying to seek to take the ball away.”

In his first public comments since he was named coordinator, Covington, 34, said it’s “a blessing” to be able to take the reins in New England. He said he wants to see a “physical, aggressive defense that plays with good fundamentals and discipline,” and can consistently force turnovers.

One day after the Patriots released a video on social media detailing new offensive coordinator’s Alex Van Pelt’s vision for the offense, the team did the same thing with new defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington .

He also noted the work he’s done with new head coach Jerod Mayo over the last five seasons, saying that will help the transition on the defensive side of the ball.

“Jerod and I have been working together for the past five years, which has been great for us,” said Covington. “We kind of lean on each other. We see the same things and we’re able to challenge one another too.

“So he’s always talking about iron sharpens iron. He sharpens me, I’m able to sharpen him.”

And like Van Pelt’s message, Covington’s stressed the importance of “buy-in” from the players, saying that it all comes down to their level of execution.

“At the end of the day,” he said, “the players win the game.”

‘Full circle’

Tiquan Underwood took to social media Thursday to confirm his return to Foxborough.

Underwood, hired as the assistant receivers coach, referenced his well-known release from the Patriots the day before Super Bowl XLVI.

“God’s plan. He has a funny sense of humor! Fired SB weekend and hired SB weekend lol,” he wrote with a picture of himself standing in front of Gillette Stadium. “Cool how things come full circle.”

Underwood, who spent five seasons in the NFL as a wide receiver, played in New England during the 2011 campaign, finishing with three catches for 30 yards.

