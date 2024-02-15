Some questions and answers about the Patriots’ new coaching staff

It’s a new era in Foxborough, with many new faces and a few familiar ones. It’s worth taking a step back to delve deeper into the new coaching staff and what they tell us about the direction of the Patriots.

Jerod Mayo was announced as the Patriots’ new head coach on Jan. 11, but by the time the team announced the new coordinators on Feb. 1, and filled out the staff over the last two weeks, the news got overshadowed by the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

▪ All these Packers and Browns connections? New offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery, offensive assistant Ben McAdoo, and front office executive Alonzo Highsmith all were with the Packers at various points between 2012-15. And Van Pelt, quarterbacks coach T.C. McCartney, offensive line coach Scott Peters, and Highsmith were with the Browns at various points between 2018-23.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

The obvious connection is with Eliot Wolf, who was with the Packers from 2004-17 and the Browns from 2018-19. It tells us that Wolf, 41, the Patriots’ director of scouting the last four years, has a lot of juice inside the building. By all appearances, the son of Hall of Fame executive Ron Wolf has elevated past Matt Groh as the head of the front office.

Advertisement

While Wolf’s ascension may be due in part to Robert Kraft wanting a clean break from Bill Belichick, he is also one of the few people in Foxborough who has worked for other teams and has any sort of network. That was one of the big questions about Mayo’s ability to fill out a staff, as Mayo, Groh, director of pro scouting Steve Cargile, and defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington have been career Patriots.

Advertisement

Mayo has a few of his own people on the staff — promoting Covington, keeping Mike Pellegrino and Brian Belichick, and hiring Dont’a Hightower and Tiquan Underwood.

But the Patriots have worked around Mayo’s lack of a coaching web by relying on Wolf’s connections. Too bad he can’t bring Aaron Rodgers with him.

New offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt (pictured) quarterbacks coach T.C. McCartney, offensive line coach Scott Peters, and Alonzo Highsmith were with the Browns at various points between 2018-23. Ryan Sun/Associated Press

▪ The lack of experience? It’s not that all of these new coaches haven’t worked in the NFL; Van Pelt has been in the league 18 years, Montgomery has coached defensive line for nine years, and so on. It’s that the most important jobs are filled by people who have never, or barely, done them before.

Mayo has never been a head coach and has just five years’ experience. Covington has never been a defensive coordinator. McCartney, the QB coach, was a tight ends coach the last four years in Cleveland; he has been a QB coach for just one season, with the 2019 Broncos when Joe Flacco struggled.

Van Pelt, chosen out of nearly a dozen candidates, has called plays for only one season, in 2009 for the Bills. He became offensive coordinator one week before the start of the season after the previous coordinator was fired, and the Bills finished 28th in points and 30th in yards. Even Wolf, an NFL executive for 20 years, has never been a lead decision-maker in a front office.

Lack of experience isn’t necessarily a negative; Mike McDaniel had never called plays before getting the Dolphins’ head coaching job, and his offense is one of the hottest in the NFL. It’s certainly possible the Patriots have assembled a smart, hungry staff that is ready to prove itself. And the fact that Van Pelt was able to hire coaches he is familiar with, unlike the staff of holdovers given to Bill O’Brien last year, is definitely a positive.

Advertisement

It’s just a lot to expect for everyone to thrive in their new roles when no one, including the head coach, has much experience.

When you look at the profile of the staff — younger and/or unproven coaches assuming more responsibility for the first time — it tells me that either the Patriots had trouble finding people willing to come to New England, or they were unwilling to pay for more experienced coaches. Neither is a great reflection on the organization.

The Patriots could have, and perhaps should have, taken a big swing this offseason with Mike Vrabel. But it appears their main goal was simply to untether from Belichick, who had an iron grip around the football operation for 20 years.

And in his place they hired a group of inexperienced coaches who are likely grateful to have their positions and will be willing to follow the direction of the front office.

▪ Ben McAdoo’s title? McAdoo, the Giants’ head coach in 2016-17, will be the Patriots’ senior offensive assistant. McAdoo, 46, will be a valuable sounding board for Van Pelt and Mayo, with three years of experience as a play-caller in addition to two years as a head coach.

Advertisement

But McAdoo’s title is a tip-off that the Patriots aren’t paying most of his salary this year. The Panthers fired McAdoo as offensive coordinator after just one season in 2022, and per MassLive, McAdoo indeed had a three-year deal with the Panthers. That means the Patriots can likely pay him a nominal consulting fee this year, while the Panthers pay most of the freight. Apparently, looking for inexpensive coaches wasn’t just a Belichick tactic.

▪ Dont’a Hightower’s title? The news that Hightower would be the new linebackers coach felt a bit strange. Of course, Hightower was a terrific linebacker for nine NFL seasons, and Mayo said last April, “I’ll try to recruit him.” But linebackers coach is a big deal — the equivalent of a QB coach on offense and a steppingstone to becoming a coordinator. That would be quite a jump for Hightower’s first-ever coaching job.

Instead, we later learned that Hightower will be the outside linebackers coach, and Drew Wilkins, formerly of the Giants and Ravens for the last 15 years, will be the inside linebackers coach. That makes much more sense.

▪ The junior Belichicks? Steve Belichick always said he had a good relationship with Mayo, and he reportedly was given a chance to stay. But he was skipped over for defensive coordinator (even though he has much more play-calling and coordinator experience than Covington), and got as far away from the Patriots as possible — 3,000 miles away at the University of Washington. Whether or not his departure was amicable, it’s a good move for him to start forging his own path.

Advertisement

His younger brother, Brian Belichick, will be staying on as safeties coach, however. The hunch is that it’s related to his young family and not wanting to move.

Steve Belichick declined to stay in New England, instead heading west to the University of Washington. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.