Senior defender Raice Szott epitomizes the community work of Merrimack women’s hockey

For Szott, making time for Scribner was just as important as the game itself. That is far from unique. Szott’s dedication to youth athletes is why she has twice been a nominee for the Hockey Humanitarian Award, an honor given to a college hockey player who is “giving of oneself off the ice to the larger community.” This week, she made it to the round of five finalists.

Before an important Hockey East matchup against New Hampshire last Friday, Merrimack senior defender Raice Szott had an important task. She spent time with youth hockey player Calista Scribner , an 8-year-old who has battled leukemia over the last year. Scribner even joined Szott for a ceremonial puck drop.

“With everything that she has going on with her hockey schedule and her academics, she finds a way to consistently be present and engaging in the lives of these young athletes,” said Merrimack coach Erin Hamlen.

Merrimack women’s hockey is known for an outreach to youth hockey programs, with attendance at home games dominated by the under-14 set. Go to a Warriors game, and you’ll find kids dancing in the stands, cheering at the boards, and getting players’ autographs postgame.

What Merrimack does is not unique to its program, but the response and how much players are involved is. Szott and several teammates regularly volunteer at after-school programs and youth hockey practices. Their efforts are rewarded with an enthusiastic crowd at home games that hangs on their every move.

“It means so much,” said Szott. “It’s unreal. It means more when you’re involved with these kids at their practice or at their schools and then in turn they come up and show up to your game. That’s more than you can ask for.”

“Her dedication to spending time on her day off with these youth teams is not something you see often from a college athlete in season,” said Hamlen.

The team’s outreach to youth groups have been completely overseen by Szott. She started the team’s Community Service Committee, setting up volunteer and fund-raising opportunities for the team. The Warriors have raised money for the Ellie Fund, which supports breast cancer patients, as well as first responders. During the holidays, Szott organized a Toys for Tots donation at a home game. Currently, Szott is getting the team involved in an American Cancer Society Relay for Life fund-raiser.

Szott’s motivation comes from her youth growing up in Daysland, a town in central Alberta with a population of a mere 789.

“I’m from a small town, and there the saying ‘it takes a village’ really hits home,” said Szott. “I honestly think a big part of it for me is that it took a village to get me here today. I want to spread that same message to others, including other players on my team, that there’s other people who could use the same type of help you got growing up.”

This has been an up-and-down season for the Warriors (7-13-3), but Szott and her fellow seniors and grad students have a fire under them to finish strong. With just four games left, Merrimack could finish anywhere from fourth — which would earn a bye through to the quarterfinals and the opportunity to host a game — to last place.

“With a senior-heavy team, we want to do everything that we can to put ourselves in the best position to do well, especially knowing how tight the league is,” said Szott. “We’re holding each other accountable and trying to do absolutely everything we can. That has become a big theme in our locker room these past couple weeks.”

The end of the schedule includes three home games, so Szott and the Warriors will have more chances to play in front of the younger fans they adore so much. Hamlen loves the extra motivation they provide.

“Going through the tunnel to the ice and seeing all of those hands reaching out to our players gives us added energy to give everything we have for every shift,” said Hamlen.

Race to the finish

Has Hockey East ever been so open this late in the season? UConn clinched home ice in the league tournament last weekend after tying Northeastern in regulation (Northeastern won in the shootout). But with only two weekends of the regular season left, that is all that has been decided. Eight teams, including Boston College, Northeastern, Boston University, and Merrimack, could still finish in the top four. Even 10th-place Holy Cross could finish as high as eighth and earn the right to host in the tournament’s opening round. The chaos elevates this weekend’s BC-Northeastern home-and-home series to must-wins for both squads. In their only meeting so far this season, the Huskies took a 3-1 victory over Thanksgiving weekend.

O’Brien hits 50

Milton’s Casey O’Brien scored twice and added an assist in Wisconsin’s 7-0 shutout of Bemidji State last Saturday. That lifted her to 52 points on the season, marking the second time in her career that she has hit the 50 mark. She currently sits second in the country in scoring … Former BC defensive star Cayla Barnes reached 100 career points last weekend with her new team, No. 1 Ohio State.

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.