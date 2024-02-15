Red Sox righthander Brayan Bello’s offseason plan included getting stronger and seeking out Pedro Martinez for some tips

Fatigue and heavy legs began to set in. His slider didn’t quite have the sharp break to deter hitters from his two dominant pitches. His four-seam fastball played more as a show-me pitch, but Bello had difficulty locating it above the zone where opponents couldn’t do damage.

His numbers reflected production and youth. Bello registered a 3.04 ERA in 14 starts before the All-Star break, showcasing a sinker that imposed its will on hitters, along with his other go-to pitch, a changeup. However, after the Midsummer Classic, Bello’s season took a sharp turn.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Brayan Bello approached this past offseason with a clear plan. Data, feedback, success, and failure during his first full season in the big leagues provided the 24-year-old with a large enough sample size to draw upon.

His final 14 starts were forgettable, as the righthander compiled a 5.49 ERA, surrendering 16 home runs, compared with eight before the break.

So, Bello got stronger in the offseason, and his legs were noticeably bigger when he showed up at spring training.

“He’s grown into a man now,” said manager Alex Cora Thursday afternoon. “He’s gained some weight.”

Bello honed his slider and fastball. He worked diligently on elevating his four-seamer above the zone. Changing the eye level of a hitter is key even if a particular pitch, in this case Bello’s heater, doesn’t grade out as a plus weapon.

Bello sought guidance from Pedro Martinez to improve his slider, visiting the Hall of Famer’s home for throwing sessions.

“When I got there my slider wasn’t in the best of shape,” said Bello, who worked with Martinez three or four times. “So he gave me a few tips and that same day I was able to get a good grip on it. I was throwing it consistently, and eventually over the next few days I was getting more confidence in that. It was a very good time that I spent with Pedro on helping me to get my slider where it needs to be.”

Bello is known around the clubhouse as a quick learner, able to take in information on the spot and adopt it in his arsenal during a game. But the shape of pitches, and honing them, requires more of a process. Bello attacked that process. Now, it’s all about implementing it.

“I think physically he’s way ahead from where he was last year,” said Cora. “He was very specific this offseason on things he needed to work on. Now, it’s about the buildup and getting ready for the season.”

The Red Sox have made this spring about competition. And Bello made it clear even before camp began that he wanted to get the ball on Opening Day. Who gets the nod for the season opener against the Mariners will largely be dictated by performance. Or who the Sox — though it’s a stretch — decide to acquire via trade or free agency between now and then.

The role of a No. 1 starter for Bello might still be premature. The Red Sox, ideally, would go out and acquire another starter. But Bello has never been one to shy away from the limelight, instead thriving in it.

“I’m applying everything that I learned last year,” said Bello. “I’m trying to apply all the experiences I had last year. I’ve been doing it in the bullpens. That’s something that helped me a bit. I’m trying to get better in all areas.”

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.