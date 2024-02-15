These stalwart goaltenders give their teams a winning chance with their finely-tuned skills in net

The sportsmanship and mutual respect forged a bond of competitors. As returning seniors, Pouliot-Porter and Hanifan have represented the highest level of goaltending this season in the MIAA with start of the state tournament a little more than a week away.

Xaverian advanced to the state final on Joe DiMartino’s overtime winner; moments later, Pouliot-Porter skated down the ice to give Hanifan a hug.

In their Division 1 semifinal showdown last March, Xaverian’s Cole Pouliot-Porter and Reading’s Chris Hanifan matched save for save in a scoreless draw through regulation.

A successful goalie must possess the intangibles, including honing the mental side of the position, and athleticism. Both Pouliot-Porter and Hanifan are fierce competitors on the ice.

“He’s been great for us,” said Xaverian coach Dave Spinale of Pouliot-Porter. “He’s consistent, he always gives us a chance to win. His compete level is through the roof.”

With a 10-4-0 record, a 91.0 save percentage, and 2.8 goals against average, Pouilot-Porter gives the second-ranked Hawks (13-4-0) a chance to win every night.

“He’s taking it all in, enjoying the experience, and appreciates every minute that he gets with his teammates and in the net,” said Spinale. “His focus has never been sharper.”

Pouliot-Porter takes his training seriously. Three times per week, the senior from Franklin wakes up at 4:30 a.m. to use Sense Arena, a virtual reality training method, in his garage for an hour. He also brings his gloves and stick home to hone his skills with the puck. Pouliot-Porter stops at no end to ensure that when the lights are the brightest and the pressure is on, he will be at his best.

“That’s what we play hockey for — that’s what makes the game so fun,” said Pouliot-Porter. “You flick a switch in your mind. You’ve got a job to do.”

Reading goaltender Chris Hanifan, here deflecting a shot by Arlington's Kevin O'Connor, has developed a tried-and-true approach in net: “Let the puck come to you and react however you need to,” he said. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Hanifan incorporates a similar workmanlike attitude, powered by a competitive fall league schedule with the North Shore Wings and many sessions at Goalie Development Systems in North Andover. Reading goaltending coach Mike Morrison has worked on simplifying Hanifan’s game, as he excels with rebound control, cutting down angles, and tracking the puck.

“Let the puck come to you and react however you need to,” said Hanifan. “Keep your head level, no matter what happens, and play all the way until the buzzer.”

Hanifan picked up the game at a young age because he liked the goalie pads. Throughout the years, his game has taken off. He has assumed a leadership role, mentoring several of the underclassmen that sit near him in the locker room. A tight knit bond with the team ensures a level of trust and a sense that the Rockets can rely on Hanifan on and off the ice.

On a nightly basis, Hanifan can steal a game for the ninth-ranked Rockets (13-5-0). With the senior in the blue paint, Reading coach Mark Doherty acknowledges the Rockets can go toe-to-toe with anyone.

“His athleticism is really good, but his compete [level] and will to win — he never quits,” said Doherty. “His stick has improved as far as moving pucks, helping the defense out more.”

There is not shortage of stalwarts in the region.

In the Patriot League, Pembroke junior Kyle Ready has been stellar, posting five shutouts and stopping 65 of 67 shots in a 2-1 overtime loss to fifth-ranked Marshfield (16-2-2). Across the rink in that contest, Marshfield senior Kevin Murphy has been incredible, amassing a 94.16 save percentage, 0.99 goals against average, and seven shutouts.

Westford senior Tyler Frazee has backstopped the No. 14 Ghosts to a 14-3-3 record with a 93.39 save percentage, 1.45 goals against average, and six shutouts.

Dover-Sherborn/Weston senior Andrew Goldstein surpassed 1,800 career saves earlier in the season and has been a catalyst in the team’s 15-4-0 season, boasting a save percentage of 93.80 and a 1.67 goals against average.

Junior Nick Ritchie returns for Pope Francis, a year after leading the Cardinals to a victory in the Division 1 state championship.

A common ground for skilled goaltenders? Not taking a single second for granted in commanding the net.

“Every time you walk into the rink, treat it like the last game you’ll ever play,” said Pouliot-Porter.

Ice chips

▪ Lowell coach Brian Akashian has had at least one girl on his team for nine of the 10 years that he’s been at the helm.

He’s never had four at once.

Freshman Alita Gulizia is joined by a trio of eighth graders: Maddie Akashian, the coach’s daughter, Kylie Lanthier, and Maura Tobin. Gulizia and Maddie each scored their first career goals this season for the Red Raiders (6-11-1).

“The boys are great with the girls, the girls are great with the boys,” said Brian. “They treat each other just like another player.”

Ned Akashian, the coach’s son, is a mentor for his younger sister.

“Ned is a sophomore, but he’s definitely one of the leaders on the ice,” said Brian. “He’s definitely a verbose kid. He’s very protective of Maddie. He’s telling her what to do on this drill, what move to do on a breakaway. He’s taken her under his wing.”

▪ Abington had its most memorable week of the season, kicked off by ESPN sportscaster John Buccigross calling the senior night game. Sophomore Sam McDonald scored the winner 39 seconds into overtime of a 4-3 South Shore League victory over Cohasset/Hull, bringing Buccigross’ signature “Overtime Challenge” to the high school circuit.

In the next game, senior Hunter Grafton registered three goals and an assist to reach 100 career points in a 7-5 nonleague win against John Paul II for the Green Wave (8-9-1).

“He’s right up there with the best of them, hands-wise,” said Abington coach Bryan Woodford.

Grafton’s eventual winner, which completed his hat trick to reach the century mark, was assisted by his younger brother, Matthew.

Games to watch

Saturday, No. 3 Catholic Memorial at No. 4 Pope Francis, 12:30 p.m. — The Cardinals are shooting for a better showing out west after being dealt an 8-3 loss by the Knights at Warrior Ice Arena in January.

Saturday, No. 9 Reading vs. No. 13 BC High, 2 p.m. — The Middlesex League-Catholic Conference showdown highlights the first day of action from the Buddy Ferreira Classic at Falmouth Ice Arena.

Saturday, Scituate at No. 19 Nauset, 6:10 p.m. — Consistently the top two teams in the Division 3 power rankings, the Sailors and Warriors will meet for a second time in the regular season before a potential postseason showdown. Nauset edged Scituate, 2-1, in December.

Wednesday, No. 5 Marshfield at No. 2 Xaverian, 1 p.m. — Two of the top goaltenders in the state square off in Marshfield’s Kevin Murphy and Xaverian’s Cole Pouliot-Porter.

Wednesday, No. 1 St. John’s Prep at No. 7 Franklin, 5 p.m. — The Panthers look to add another marquee win to their register, but it won’t be easy against the top-ranked Eagles.

Correspondent Jake Levin contributed to this story.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.