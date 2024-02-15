What’s up with Kendrick Perkins and Joe Mazzulla? How will the Celtics fill the roster? Can Tatum win MVP?

Perkins has taken some shots at Mazzulla this season. Last month, for example, Perkins said that it was perplexing to see Mazzulla sometimes just stand on the sideline.

At the start of this season Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla invited all former Celtics to attend practice whenever they wished. It’ll be interesting to see if former Celtics center and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins takes him up on the offer, or if it even still stands.

“You wonder, if you take his brain out and you put it in a bird, if the bird is going to start flying backward,” Perkins quipped.

A few weeks later Mazzulla seemed to allude to that comment when he declined to provide further details about the team’s injury report.

“I’m a bird brain,” he said. “You know I can’t do that.”

More recently, Perkins criticized Mazzulla for not using post-ups more frequently. After Tuesday’s win over the Nets, Mazzulla said he thinks the team needs to post up more. Then he took his shot.

“I was joking,” he said. “We’re second in post-ups and first in efficiency.”

Before Wednesday’s rematch against Brooklyn, Mazzulla was asked about this apparent rift with Perkins, which has included the ESPN analyst calling out Mazzulla, and Mazzulla responding with subtle retorts.

Mazzulla didn’t acknowledge Perkins specifically, but he spoke more broadly about handling outside criticism. He said he has grown to love it, and that he thinks it’s beautiful.

“It comes with the job, it’s the expectation,” he said. “It doesn’t mean you can’t have fun. You just can’t take yourself too serious. You should laugh at yourself. You should also laugh at other people. You should love yourself and love other people. And you should just have fun while you’re doing it.”

He said he does not ignore noise and criticism because then it would be odd to accept praise.

“You should hear both of it and you should decipher what’s true, and then you just kind of move on from there,” he said.

▪ League sources have said that the Celtics have no urgency to fill their final roster spot, and that just about every avenue is being considered. They’ve spoken to current free agents, they continue to monitor the buyout market, and they will also consider converting center Neemias Queta’s two-way deal into a standard NBA contract.

A source said that it is all but certain that Boston will fill the spot before the end of the regular season, however. Last year Boston signed wing Justin Champagnie, who was then 21, to a two-year, partially guaranteed deal with just one week left in the regular season. It was essentially a chance to get a look at a potential developmental piece, and that route could be considered later this year, too.

▪ Speaking of Mazzulla, on Wednesday he became the fourth-fastest NBA coach to reach the 100-win mark, needing just 137 games. Warriors coach Steve Kerr, then-Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau and former Mavericks coach Avery Johnson were the only ones to do it faster. Also, Mazzulla’s .730 winning percentage is the highest in NBA history among coaches with at least 100 wins.

“He’s a very underrated coach,” Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis said. “Very underrated and different. And yeah, I think people don’t see who he really is and how he coaches and it’s easy to not give him the credit because of the talent we have. But he deserves a lot of credit.”

▪ ESPN’s latest MVP straw poll was released this week, and Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum remained in sixth place, the same spot he was in when the initial returns came out in December. In fact, Tatum essentially dropped a spot, because reigning MVP Joel Embiid’s knee injury will make him ineligible, and Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard leapfrogged Tatum.

Last season Tatum was in first place in the initial straw poll before finishing fourth in the second and third returns.

The most compelling argument in his favor this year is the fact that the Celtics are running roughshod over the rest of the league. They are 43-12, 4.5 games ahead of the Timberwolves.

Tatum has willingly accepted a slightly reduced role following the arrivals of Porzingis and Jrue Holiday, and that’s impacting his numbers a bit. His 29.4 percent usage rate is his lowest since 2019-20.

His shooting percentages are up slightly, but he is taking fewer shots and free-throws per game, causing his scoring average to dip from 30.1 points to 27.1. Last season the Celtics were 5.6 points per 100 possessions worse when Tatum was on the bench, and this year that figure has been condensed to 2.2, a byproduct of Porzingis and Holiday, as well as Derrick White’s improvement.

One could argue that it’s unfair for Tatum to be punished for having more talented teammates.

Well, it does mean something to be the best player on the best team, but that does not automatically make one the most valuable player in the league. To Tatum’s credit, he seemed focused on the award last year, but this year he has made it clear he simply wants to win.

Tuesday night’s victory over the Nets provided a perfect example of his shift. After scoring 31 points in the first half, he started the second by simply adjusting to defensive coverages and becoming a distributor rather than chasing a historic scoring night.

▪ Although most of Boston’s players will take the next week to get some rest and relaxation during the All-Star break, Boston’s front office won’t have much time for that. This is the start of their busy season for scouting college and international prospects, and the break in games is one of the best times to dive in.

This year the Celtics are positioned to have a first-round pick for the first time since 2020, when former president of basketball operations Danny Ainge selected Aaron Nesmith and Payton Pritchard.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.