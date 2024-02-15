Will Vaughn Grissom seize the opportunity to be the Red Sox’ everyday second baseman?

With the Red Sox, Grissom has a chance to play and flash the skill set that made him one of the Braves’ top prospects. But that will require reps. Second base doesn’t take the physical and mental toll of shortstop. The responsibilities aren’t as widespread. But the throwing angles are different. The pivots to turn double plays require more technique than athleticism.

The play at second was sporadic, too, because Atlanta had Ozzie Albies , one of the premier power-hitting second basemen in baseball.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Vaughn Grissom has the keys to second base with the Red Sox. It’s his job to lose. The 23-year-old rose through the Braves’ system as a shortstop, seeing limited action at second before 2022, the year he made his major league debut.

“Second base is the most important thing,” manager Alex Cora said. “We know he can play short. We know he can stand at third base, but I do believe 95 percent of his innings in spring training, maybe more, are going to be at second. We have to make sure we can turn the double play; that’s the most important thing.”

If you don’t turn double plays late in games, some wins could turn into losses. The Sox have struggled to find consistent play at second since Dustin Pedroia retired.

Grissom will have the luxury of Trevor Story at shortstop, one of the best in the game. The work between the two began during the offseason when Story held an infield camp near his home in Texas. They worked on turning double plays, where both like receiving throws, and overall, each other’s rhythm and internal clock.

“It’s a good feeling since I know some of these players,” said Grissom.

Grissom is a skillful hitter (.287 in parts of two major league seasons) but has hit just five home runs. Cora, who noted that Grissom’s stature (6 feet 2 inches, 210 pounds) reminds him of Xander Bogaerts, believes that Grissom should tap into more power as his body matures.

But there’s a balance, the manager said.

“He’s going to put the ball in play, he’s going to hit for average,” said Cora. “We have to be very careful chasing something and then losing his bat-to-ball skills. But we do believe that the stronger he gets mechanically [he will have more power]. There are a few sequencing things that [hitting coach] Pete Fatse has noticed. If we can get that, then we’re going to have the final product.”

Important spring

Lucas Giolito, Brayan Bello, Justin Slaten, Chris Murphy, Zack Kelly, Joe Jacques, and Bryan Mata threw live batting practice Thursday.

The two names that stand out in that group are Slaten and Mata, considering they are out of options. Mata, a former top prospect, has dealt with an abundance of injuries, including Tommy John surgery in 2021. Despite elite stuff, Mata has struggled with command throughout his minor league career, including more walks (30) than innings (27) last season at Triple A Worcester.

Slaten’s fastball tops out at 96 but normally sits in the low 90s. Acquired via trade this past offseason, Slaten put together a 2.87 ERA last year between Double A and Triple A. Yet Slaten is prone to wildness, too, with 4.5 walks per nine innings during his minor league career.

Both will have to stay on the big league roster for the year for the Red Sox to retain them, and yet neither has big-league experience.

“The main goal right now is for them to throw strikes and then from there, you can go on,” said Cora.

Wall ball

The Red Sox have installed a white wall with red squares as a warm-up station at Fenway South. Pitchers conduct arm work by tossing weighted balls into the squares . . . Outfield competition is robust, with virtually no one guaranteed a starting job. The outfield structure largely hinges on Ceddanne Rafaela making the team.

