Outrage echoes among executive producers of ‘Navalny’ doc following Alexei Navalny prison death

“Like millions of people around the world, I’m literally both not surprised and outraged by the news,” he said. “Make no mistake: Putin is responsible for Navalny’s death.”

The death of Alexei Navalny in a Russian prison Friday will have shocked, if not surprised, anyone who saw “Navalny,” the Oscar-winning documentary from 2022 that follows the anti-corruption activist after he survived a poison attack — an assassination attempt many have linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russian authorities said Navalny, who died at 47, could not be revived after he lost consciousness Friday following a walk. He’d recently been transferred to a prison in the Arctic Circle, where he was serving numerous sentences that his supporters say were little more than payback for Navalny’s sharp criticisms of the Kremlin.

Russian authorities said his cause of death was still “being established,” according to news reports.

Alexei Navalny in a scene from the documentary "Navalny." Warner Bros/CNN Films and HBO Max

For Boston-area producer Geralyn White Dreyfous, there was little doubt what Navalny’s death would mean for the anti-corruption movement he inspired.

“I don’t think there’ll be anybody stopping the work,” said Dreyfous, an executive producer of “Navalny.” “If anything, they’ll be more committed to investigating his death and exposing it as a state-sponsored assassination. This is what [the Putin] regime does, and the world has to hold him accountable for this.”

One of Putin’s most outspoken critics, Navalny published a series of investigations that accused the Russian leader of using his position to enrich himself and his allies. In a well-known video from 2021, Navalny alleged Putin had used illicit funds to build a palace on the Black Sea, calling it “the new Versailles.” The Kremlin denied the charges.

Dreyfous, who founded the Utah Film Center, is one of several executive producers of the “Navalny” documentary with Massachusetts ties. She spends part of each year in Cambridge, while her fellow executive producers, Jim and Susan Swartz and David and Nina Fialkow, are seasonal residents on Martha’s Vineyard. The team became involved with the film, directed by Daniel Roher, after seeing it at the Sundance Film Festival in 2022.

The film, which looks at the assassination attempt in 2020, follows investigators as they uncover evidence the Kremlin was behind the attack. Navalny, who entered a coma before recovering in Germany, ultimately returned to Russia, where he’d been imprisoned since 2021.

Navalny received additional sentences in the years that followed, extending his confinement. He spent weeks in solitary confinement, and he lost contact with supporters for weeks last December as he was transferred to the new prison.

“It’s been ireally, really scary,” said Dreyfous, a cofounder of Impact Partners, which helps fund documentaries. “It’s like a slow-drip torture. I mean, thrombosis, solitary confinement. I’m sorry, that’s a state-sponsored assassination.”

Dreyfous added that key Navalny supporters, some of whom are currently at the Munich Security Conference in Germany, had been hopeful Navalny would be part of an international prisoner swap.

“That was the idea: The world would come together and agree that you can’t allow your oppositional leaders to be put in prison, you can’t allow your journalists to be put in prison, and that there would be some trade,” said Dreyfous. “So we’re all kind of in shock.”

Speaking at the security conference Friday, Navalny’s wife, Yulia Navalnaya, struck a defiant tone, saying Russian leaders “always lie.”

“If this is true, I want Putin and all of his entourage, Putin’s friends and his government to know they will be held accountable for what they have done to our country, to my family, and to my husband,” she said. “That day will come very soon.”

“Navalny” won an Audience Award and the Festival Favorite Award at Sundance. The film went on to win best documentary feature at the Academy Awards last year.

Toward the end of the film, Navalny is asked about the possibility that he’ll be assassinated.

“If they decide to kill me, it means that we are incredibly strong. We need to utilize this power, to not give up,” he says, looking directly at the camera. “We don’t realize how strong we actually are. The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good people to do nothing.”

