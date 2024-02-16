Author Amber McBride on her powerful, folklore-infused poetry collection, ‘Thick With Trouble’

Reading this collection, which debuted Feb. 13, is to enter a world full of beauty in deep rootedness, personified oak trees, formidable women quilting the sun, and running from home barefoot, casting incantations. McBride’s collection, lyrical and lilting, has an ancestral quality of timelessness, which demands reflection upon the reader’s connection to nature and their past. Through these verses, the spiritual mingles with the historic and domestic in a journey through magic, folklore, and Black womanhood in the American South.

Some books call to be read in a hot bath, or amid the noise of a coffee shop. Amber McBride’s “Thick With Trouble,” a poetry volume organized through reimagined tarot cards, is one that begs to be read outside in nature.

Advertisement

McBride, who holds an MFA in poetry from Emerson College, is currently a professor of writing at the University of Virginia. Her debut young adult novel, “Me (Moth),” won the 2022 Coretta Scott King/John Steptoe Award for New Talent and was a finalist for the National Book Award. We caught up with her on a Zoom call to discuss her newest launch.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Amber McBride's new poetry collection, "Thick with Trouble," debuted Feb. 13. Provided

Q. How long have you been working on these poems?

A. On and off for almost 10 years. This is the book I needed to write. All of these ended up being persona poems of women who I’ve known, or who I’ve imagined. I’ve grown so much as a person in creating it. It took a lot of digging.

Q. The foundation of nature imagery and folklore came across throughout.

A. The book is investigating how Black women are mischaracterized and taking back that agency, but also rooted in folklore and Hoodoo, the African American folk magic system of root work, being a place that strength is drawn from. We all know about the Medusa myth. We barely know about Mami Wata. I wanted there to be fierceness and also folklore, magic, soft nature imagery, which is not often used to describe Black women.

Advertisement

Q. Can you speak a little more about Hoodoo as it shows up in the poetry?

A. For me, it was the strength that women, and men — but Black women particularly — draw from their ancestors that came before them. It’s powerful. There’s a lot of nature, root work, and ritual. I’m getting my degree in medicinal herbalism because a huge aspect is understanding how plants work and communicating with the land.

Q. The tie-in with ritual calls to mind your reimagined tarot cards. How did you envision them?

A. Tarot is a huge part of my life. I pull a card almost every day. Five years ago, I found out that this Hoodoo apothecary I love had come out with a tarot deck reimagining certain things. I realized that sometimes lived experience, or specifically the lived African American experience, distances you from things that might be more ingrained in European culture.

Q. There’s a lot of subversion of expectation in the collection. I’m thinking of “Southern Love Story One” — it’s a love story, but going to rip your heart out. This gripping visual of fighting back against heartbreak or mistreatment.

A. What we view and experience as traditional love was something that I was interested in diving into, specifically within the Black community, but also, taking that agency back in general — he took her heart years ago, and now she’s over it. In the poem she’s given agency to also cause him pain and also have no guilt. I wanted to show women being unapologetic.

Advertisement

Q. Are there any major poetry influences you were reading while writing this collection?

A. There’s so many. But I would say Mahogany L. Browne, who’s amazing. Also, people I read when I was younger, Gwendolyn Brooks and Toni Morrison. Knowing that they forged the way all those years ago gave me an ancestral kind of strength.

Q. I like that connection. It also feels like you’ve harnessed a unique voice here.

A. I read and watched a lot of things by Black creators while I was editing. That was reassuring myself that it was OK, that I’m not trying to prove that I can write like a white male — that’s not what we’re trying to do here. I can sound like me. I’m writing something that I think will resonate with my community, and I hope resonates with women. And then after that, it is what it is.

Interview was edited and condensed.