Five memorable moments from Jennifer Lopez’s new movie — including Ben Affleck in a wig

Now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, the movie features quite the star-studded cast , including a few appearances by her husband, Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez released “This Is Me . . . Now: A Love Story,” a companion film to the singer’s latest studio album of the same name, on Friday.

From lavish wedding numbers to famous faces appearing as astrological beings, here are five memorable moments from Lopez’s new movie.

1. Ben Affleck wigs out in newscaster role

From left: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attended Amazon's "This is Me... Now: A Love Story" premiere in Hollywood, California on Feb. 13. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

After enlisting his wife’s help for the viral DunKings campaign, Affleck returned the favor to Lopez by appearing in her new film in a few memorable roles. Most notably he pops up a several times throughout the movie as a newscaster named Rex Stone, complete with a wig and fake nose.

“Only you can let the love in your heart die,” Affleck says as Stone in a mid-credit scene. “And you should never let it die.”

It’s no secret that Lopez’s history with Affleck, as well as her past romantic partners, inspired the narrative for “This Is Me . . . Now,” which is also a sequel to her 2002 record “This Is Me . . . Then.” Affleck also appears later in the film in a blazer with a rose pinned to it before whisking Lopez away on a motorcycle off into the distance.

2. Therapy sessions with Fat Joe

Fat Joe arrived at the premiere of "This Is Me... Now: A Love Story" on Feb. 13 in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Another recurring character in the film is a therapist, played by rapper Fat Joe, who helps Lopez process the strange, musical dreams viewers see her take part in throughout the story.

“So that’s when the dreams started, you think, with that heartbreak?” Fat Joe’s character asks Lopez in their first scene together following a dream sequence.

3. All the stars of the Zodiac Council

Keke Palmer attended the SZA + TDE's Official GRAMMY After Party at Caviar Kaspia Los Angeles on Feb. 4 in Los Angeles. Robin L Marshall/Getty

Astrology is a major theme in the film, with Lopez even recruiting a number of big names to play walking, talking versions of all the different signs, which take on celestial forms and watch over her love life.

The members of the Zodiac Council consists of Jane Fonda as Sagittarius, Trevor Noah as Libra, Sofia Vergara as Cancer, Kim Petras as Virgo, Post Malone as Leo, Jay Shetty as Aries, Jenifer Lewis as Gemini, Keke Palmer as Scorpio, Sadhguru as Pisces, and Neil deGrasse Tyson served as Taurus.

“Lord, please help my girl,” Palmer’s Scorpio pleads while lighting a candle in one humorous scene with the council. “Help her love cost a thing.”

4. Hitting the dance floor with Derek Hough

Derek Hough attended the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon MGM Studios "This Is Me...Now: A Love Story" on Feb. 13. Monica Schipper/Getty

In addition to all of the celebrity cameos, there’s also a ton of great dance numbers in the movie. One standout performances involves “Dancing with the Stars” alum Derek Hough, who portrays “Husband 2″ in a wedding scene.

Lopez and Hough boogie down on the dance floor at one point in a memorable dance number that also serves as the music video for the new song “Can’t Get Enough.”

5. Singing in the rain

Jennifer Lopez in "This Is Me... Now." COURTESY OF PRIME/Courtesy of Prime

In one of the film’s final song and dance numbers, Lopez gets her Gene Kelly on, singing in the rain with her umbrella in hand. Lopez grooves as the rain drops fall, singing her new tune “Hummingbird,” accompanied by a CGI bird for the scene.

“You can never give up, Joe,” Lopez tells Fat Joe’s character as the stand in the rain as the song ends before running off.

Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.