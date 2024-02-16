Mitski has all the answers at MGM Fenway

After self-releasing her first two albums just over a decade ago, Mitski has traced an arc that has transcended “indie” status. Selling 20,000 tickets over four nights means you’ve arrived in the commercial pop world.

“Miyawaki is the last name of the ‘Your Best American Girl’ indie rock goddess who goes by this single name,” the question read.

A few songs into the first night of her weekend-long stand at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Mitski told a rapt audience that she’d just learned she was the answer to a question on “Jeopardy!”

The headliner seemed to acknowledge her rising stardom when she took the stage, gazing up at an imposing silo of red curtain. Then she stepped inside it. Backlit, her silhouette grew until she appeared a giantess.

Mitski is backlit against a curtain. Ben Stas for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

For the next 90 minutes, she commanded attention. Her music — a mosaic of ethereal folk, synth-pop and, most recently, a kind of implied country music (she moved to Nashville a few years ago) — often relies on space as much as sound. At times you could hear the crowd not breathing. When it was time to applaud, they let it rip.

Among more than two dozen songs, Mitski and her seven-piece band played almost every track from “The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We,” her seventh album, and one of last year’s best. Opening with the faint metronome of “Everyone,” from 2022′s “Laurel Hell,” over the course of the evening the band (some of them Berklee alumni) augmented Mitski’s melancholia with more texture — keyboard washes, pedal steel, a crystal-clear triangle.

Mitski and her seven-piece band perform at MGM Music Hall at Fenway. Ben Stas for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

Much has been made of Mitski’s onstage persona. She works with a choreographer to create a deliberate theatricality combining mime, Kabuki theater, and occasional physical humor. Once in a while, she breaks character.

Boston is “incredibly deep and complex,” she said just before the cowpoke lope of “The Frost.” “It’s beautiful,” she said, but has the city ever considered therapy for itself?

“You’re not gonna,” she concluded, “because you’re old.”

Later, she thanked the parents and chaperones “hanging out at the bar in the back” for bringing some of her younger fans to the show. “It’s hard being a kid,” she said, without elaborating.

Her songs take care of that. “I don’t like my mind,” she cooed on the lilting song of the same name. “I will be married to silence,” she sang on “Fireworks,” from her 2016 album “Puberty 2,” which ended the band’s set.

Mitski performs at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Thursday night, the first of her four shows at the venue. Ben Stas for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

They returned to the stage for a brief encore, two songs, both from 2018′s “Be the Cowboy”: the pop disco of “Nobody,” which may have had a few parents in the back recalling the Cardigans’ once-ubiquitous “Lovefool,” and the thumping “Washing Machine Heart.”

“Why not me?” Mitski asked, providing her answer in the form of a question.

Her opening act, the sultry Belgian-Egyptian songwriter Tamino, stood alone at the edge of the stage. Playing an array of guitars, singing as if Leonard Cohen had fantastic range, he undoubtedly earned himself a few new followers in an audience that knew a thing or two about fandom.

MITSKI

With Tamino. At MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Thursday night