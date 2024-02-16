Seiji Ozawa’s final years at the BSO: A view from the cheap seats

Rarely making use of a baton or a score, he conducted with his body in a continuous state of flow, while cueing players and mapping the push and pull of the musical landscape, not just with his arms but equally with his facial expressions. What emerged from the orchestra could be praiseworthy, it could disappoint, but it always seemed to share the sense that the music was streaming forth, almost like liquid.

One of the things I’ll most remember about Seiji Ozawa, the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s former music director who died Feb. 6, in Tokyo, at 88 , was the particular grace he exuded on the podium. Any conductor will have a unique way of conveying, through movements, what he or she wants from an orchestra, but Ozawa’s physical direction was distinctive.

That, anyway, will be a big part of what I’ll keep about Ozawa. Besides a pair of trips to Tanglewood in the 1980s, my memories of his conducting come from the final years of his music directorship, from the mid-1990s, when I moved to Boston, through his final concert as music director in 2002. His tenure was the longest in the BSO’s history, and in its early years his directorship appears to have gone happily. The Boston Symphony has seldom sounded better,” wrote a New York Times critic after a BSO visit to Symphony Hall in 1979.

By the time I began hearing Ozawa regularly, however, that spark had faded, and there was a sense among critics and longtime concertgoers that his relationship with the BSO had run its course. One of the most damning assessments came from The New Yorker’s Alex Ross, who wrote in 1999 that Ozawa was “pilot[ing] the Boston Symphony toward mediocrity.”

Was it really so bad, week in and week out? The mind does play tricks, especially after a quarter-century or more. At the time, I was either barely scraping by at underpaid jobs or as a graduate student (or both), so most of my Seiji listening experiences took place from the vantage point of wherever the BSO’s rush seating happened to put me.

Still, a few things stand out. One of the things you’ll frequently hear about the BSO is its particular aptitude for French music, a tradition that Ozawa honored and maintained. His Ravel performances were inevitably full of brilliant colors and dashing intensity, as was Berlioz’s “Symphonie Fantastique,” a reliable go-to piece for him.

That same excitement infused his Strauss performances. He didn’t seem much engaged with new music during this period, but his 1997 premiere of Henri Dutilleux’s “The Shadows of Time” was a highlight. In 2000, he led Benjamin Britten’s “War Requiem” with tenor Ian Bostridge and baritone Thomas Quasthoff in a concert that still stands as one of the most powerful concert hall experiences I’ve ever had.

Not everything was as successful, especially by that point. He did a capable job with Beethoven’s difficult “Missa Solemnis” in performances marking Symphony Hall’s centennial in 2000, but other engagements with the composer’s music were less captivating. His 1998 attempt at Bach’s “St. Matthew Passion” was memorable only for being so unmemorable. Mahler was a composer to whom he was much devoted, but the kineticism that music demands was largely absent, and the concerts I heard during those years just seemed bland, however impressive the orchestra’s playing.

Whether out of relief or a newfound mutual appreciation, or the rose-colored effects of memory, the last few concerts of his tenure abide well in memory. Ozawa and the legendary Russian cellist Mstislav Rostropovich had a special connection, and the Dvorak Cello Concerto I heard them do in April 2002 had a fervent, almost unrestrained passion. He went out a couple of weeks later with Mahler’s valedictory Ninth Symphony.

That piece came off with the kind of glowing, bittersweet aura that felt entirely appropriate, both to the piece and to the occasion. I can clearly remember watching those lithe movements on the podium — from decent seats, finally — and appreciating anew that flowing refinement his body seemed to emanate, with the orchestra in close alignment. Whatever had come before, it seemed a fitting farewell.

