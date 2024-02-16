Some clues to what’s ahead in season 4 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’

The new season will also find our trio — Martin Short’s Oliver, Steve Martin’s Charles, and Selena Gomez’s Mabel — on a trip to Los Angeles, before returning to New York in search of the killer of Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), Charles’s stunt double. In the third season finale, Sazz, dressed as Charles, is shot in Charles’s dark apartment. Was the bullet meant for Charles?

Information about the next season of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” is beginning to emerge. For one thing, Meryl Streep is going to return, reprising the role she played in season 3, Loretta Durkin, Oliver’s love interest.

And finally, Molly Shannon is going to be in season 4. She’ll play an LA businesswoman who finds herself drawn into the world of the investigation back in New York.

NOTE: This week, I wrote that Amazon Prime is running the excellent British series “This Is Going to Hurt.” A few readers have pointed out that only the first episode is available free on Amazon. Sorry about that. The whole season is available on AMC+, or you can stream it with a free trial on Apple TV+.

Molly Shannon (pictured in New York last March) will join the cast of "Only Murders in the Building" for season 4. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/file

