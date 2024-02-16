Stephen King and Elon Musk are fighting — yet again

Stephen King has, once again, provoked Elon Musk on X, though he would never call it that himself.
On Wednesday, the legendary author posted “According to the New York Times, terrorists may be paying for blue check marks on Twitter (I refuse to call it X)” on Musk’s platform. This attracted the ire of Musk and his fanbase. Quickly, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX responded with an anti-trans joke, saying, “Stop deadnaming X Respect our transition 😂”
On Thursday, King followed the exchange up with a much more crass jab at Musk and the social media platform’s name change: “Dear Elon: Twitter. Twitter, Twitter. Twitter, Twitter, Twitter. Twitter, Twitter, Twitter, Twitter. And so on. [expletive] your need to put your personal brand on everything.”
One minute later, he posted “Just because you bought it doesn’t mean you own it.”
This is not the first time King and Musk have gotten into an argument on X. King has long been a critic of Musk’s leadership abilities, slamming nearly everything that’s resulted from his acquisition of the app — from the app’s new verification system to loss of advertisers — since he took over for former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in October 2022.
I think Mr. Musk should give my blue check to charity. I recommend the Prytula Foundation, which provides lifesaving services in Ukraine. It's only $8, so perhaps Mr. Musk could add a bit more.— Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 22, 2023
