Stephen King and Elon Musk are fighting — yet again

Stephen King has, once again, provoked Elon Musk on X, though he would never call it that himself.

On Wednesday, the legendary author posted “According to the New York Times, terrorists may be paying for blue check marks on Twitter (I refuse to call it X)” on Musk’s platform. This attracted the ire of Musk and his fanbase. Quickly, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX responded with an anti-trans joke, saying, “Stop deadnaming X Respect our transition 😂”

On Thursday, King followed the exchange up with a much more crass jab at Musk and the social media platform’s name change: “Dear Elon: Twitter. Twitter, Twitter. Twitter, Twitter, Twitter. Twitter, Twitter, Twitter, Twitter. And so on. [expletive] your need to put your personal brand on everything.”