Yunchan Lim makes triumphant debut with BSO

Hyperbole? Likely. But such rapturous praises are nothing new when it comes to classical music’s bright young things. More importantly, take the final six letters off “hyperbole” and you get “hype,” which is the stuff that turns a very good performance of Rachmaninoff into a performance of Rachmaninoff that attracts 13 million views and counting. It’s also the stuff that puts rear ends in seats for four straight Boston Symphony Orchestra performances. When was the last time a Friday matinee had “limited availability”? If you remember, let me know.

“The pianist of the century.” “He stands alone.” “This is history.” Look at the top comments on the YouTube video of Yunchan Lim’s gold medal-winning performance of Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3 at the 2022 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, and you’ll find similar sentiments in several languages. “Greatest of all time,” another enthuses about the 19-year-old pianist.

Advertisement

And make no mistake: Thursday night’s crowd was there for Lim, who is almost definitely the most famous current undergraduate student at New England Conservatory. Lim-o-mania was arguably on the rise in the pianist’s native South Korea even before his historic Cliburn win (at 18, he was the youngest ever to snag first prize), but the phenomenon went international immediately afterward. Everyone else on stage this week — guest conductor Tugan Sokhiev and the BSO included — is a beneficiary.

Lim made his BSO debut on the same piece with which he stunned the audience and moved conductor Marin Alsop to tears at Cliburn; Rachmaninoff’s third concerto, a well-traveled warhorse that never fails to be truly spectacular in the right hands. Lim proved himself blessedly at ease with the big picture of the massive concerto, emphasizing the anchoring melodies within the thick pianistic texture. The cadenza in the first movement was silvery and agile, even further refined from his performance at the Cliburn, and the flute solo that answered it glistened with what sounded like hushed awe.

Advertisement

On the podium, Sokhiev guided the orchestra to a sound that was spare but passionate, with a minimum of schmaltz. The soloist’s accents were clear but not forceful, and there was nothing that sounded like fluff or filler between the showpiece moments. After the third movement’s climactic modulation to D major, it sounded like he delayed the full impact of the left hand in the triumphant concluding chords by just a fraction of a second; not enough to make the chords sound broken, but just enough to create a meaningful sense of arrival. The final chords brought the audience roaring to its feet. As an encore, Lim played Chopin’s arrangement of the famous aria “Casta Diva,” from Bellini’s opera “Norma.”

Greatest of all time? Not a question anyone can answer. A superb debut performance with the BSO? Absolutely. Lim is the very definition of a rising star, and if he desires a lasting place in the firmament, he will find it. Where that will be remains to be seen, but hopefully he has many years to figure that out.

As happens whenever there’s a superstar soloist in the house, a few seats were empty after intermission, but the hall was by no means deserted for the second half’s piece, the Symphony in B-flat major by the late 19th-century French composer Ernest Chausson. The orchestral rarity was given its American premiere by the BSO and conductor Vincent D’Indy in 1905, but performances have been sporadic since; the orchestra last played it in 1993. This week’s performance was Sokhiev’s choice, the conductor revealed in an interview on CRB Classical. Thursday’s performance had a few ragged edges, which can probably be chalked up to the piece being new territory for most players, but the music’s charm was striking.

Advertisement

The second movement in particular was spellbinding, blooming with melancholy; the third movement then launched with a call to arms from the trumpets and agitated sawing from the strings, which were led with animation by guest concertmaster David Radzynski. Perhaps this was Lim’s last coup of the evening; by his presence, he exposed many more ears to Chausson’s lovely Symphony than would have heard it otherwise.

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

At Symphony Hall, Feb. 15. 617-266-1200. www.bso.org





A.Z. Madonna can be reached at az.madonna@globe.com. Follow her @knitandlisten.