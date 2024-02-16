Delta unveils plans for Boston-Honolulu flights

Delta’s Honolulu flights on 216-seat Boeing 767-300ER jets will start on a seasonal basis, at least to start, with plans to run them from Nov. 21 through April 30, 2025. Charlie Schewe, Delta’s New England director of sales, said the flight from Boston to Hawaii will take roughly 11 hours, and around nine hours back, riding the jet stream eastbound — potentially shaving around seven hours each way off a trip that typically requires a connection through Los Angeles, Minneapolis, or Seattle.

Delta Airlines announced on Friday that it will launch daily direct flights between Logan Airport and Honolulu this fall, the latest sign of the Georgia-based airline’s heavy investment in Boston.

Boston-area travelers will have another option to get out of the cold next winter: new direct flights to Hawaii.

The pricing has not been set yet. But the tickets will likely be priced to compete with the only other direct Boston-Honolulu flight, offered by Hawaiian Airlines. Those tickets start at more than $1,100 one-way, for around the same dates when Delta’s flights begin in November.

Boston was the last of Delta’s hubs that did not already have flights to Hawaii. Schewe also noted that Delta is the only major airline to be offering more direct flights today out of Logan than it did in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since Delta declared Boston a hub in 2019, executives such as president Glen Hauenstein talked about getting Delta’s daily departures out of Logan up to 200 and challenging rival JetBlue for the top spot at the airport. The pandemic significantly disrupted that timeline, but Schewe said it’s a realistic goal for the “next couple of years.” That number, Schewe said, “is kind of the north star” for Delta in Boston.

“We’re committed to going all in on Boston,” he said.

Those efforts appear to be paying off: In December, per Massachusetts Port Authority data, Delta served slightly more passengers than JetBlue at Logan. Each airline had about 26 percent of the airport’s market share based on traveler numbers. In terms of Logan’s flight operations, they were also essentially tied — 24.7 percent for JetBlue, 24.4 percent for Delta — although Massport officials expect Delta to become Logan’s top carrier in 2024.

Delta primarily flies out of Terminal A at Logan, but it recently completed a 21,000-square-foot lounge for “Sky Club” members at Terminal E, Logan’s main terminal for international flights, and is working on an expansion of that lounge to offer higher-end restaurant service.

The new Honolulu route, Schewe said, would be Delta’s longest flight out of Boston, at least while its flights to Tel Aviv remain on hold because of the Gaza conflict.

“It’s a big statement when you start to have nonstops to Honolulu out of Boston,” Schewe said. “Honolulu is the ultimate example of our commitment to the city.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him @jonchesto.