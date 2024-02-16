After BPDA approves homeless housing in Dorchester, neighbors say they’ll sue

The Planning Office for Urban Affairs, a nonprofit affordable housing developer affiliated with the Archdiocese of Boston, received approval from the BPDA board Thursday to renovate the 51 shelter units at St. Mary’s and add another 71 units of permanent supportive housing for formerly-homeless people. The project will also create play areas connected to green space on the 2.4-acre campus, which provides health and education support services to hundreds of families.

At least two Dorchester residents intend to sue the Boston Planning and Development Agency to halt new housing for formerly homeless people until their requests for mitigation are met, citing what they call a flawed city review process for an expansion of St. Mary’s Center for Women and Children in Jones Hill.

“We are looking to build a dignified campus,” said St. Mary’s president Alexis Steel. “The goal is to have stably housed families.”

The project received substantial support from elected officials, including multiple city councilors and state Senator Nick Collins, but was opposed by several neighbors who contend the project was too large and would make parking difficult. While the neighbors said they support the mission of St. Mary’s, they were concerned that POUA and the BPDA had not formed a neighborhood impact advisory group to review the project.

At least two neighbors intend to sue the agency over “the seemingly arbitrary waiver of the IAG process,” said their attorney, Michael Duffy, and more may join. Duffy has not filed the lawsuit yet, but intends to do this month.

In a statement, BPDA director Arthur Jemison said IAGs are not required “legally or otherwise.”

“The purpose of IAGs is to determine mitigation and community benefits from private development,” Jemison said. “In the case of permanent supportive housing or shelter projects, the city sees this housing as an important community benefit, so IAGs are not necessary.”

Impact advisory groups, or IAGs, are appointed panels of around 15 neighbors, stakeholders, and other community representatives who typically weigh in as development proposals work their way through the city’s Article 80 review process. They have been standard practice in BPDA review since an order by then-Mayor Thomas M. Menino in 2001.

In 2022, though, Mayor Michelle Wu issued an executive order aiming to cut permitting time for affordable housing projects, and recently the BPDA has not required IAGs for projects where at least 60 percent of units are income-restricted affordable housing.

Duffy said the neighbors he represents contend the development team have not gone far enough to mitigate the project’s impact, such as road improvements. Residents are asking for “very reasonable mitigation,” Duffy said.

“Just because a project has a majority affordable component doesn’t mean it has no impact on the surrounding neighborhood and community,” Duffy said Friday. “This is not a NIMBY position. ... This is much more of a ‘yes in my backyard, but you have to involve us.’”

Waiving an IAG was also a key point of contention for another Planning Office project that was recently approved in Charlestown.

Just last week, a group of 11 homeowners sued the BPDA, Wu, and the developer over the approval of a deeply affordable and permanent supportive housing project for formerly homeless women and veterans in at the former Constitution Inn in Charlestown’s Navy Yard. And in January, the independent Epiphany School at the MBTA Red Line Shawmut station, also in Dorchester, sued the BPDA over the approval process for an all-affordable project adjacent to its campus, though the school and developers have since begun negotiating a compromise.

Jemison said claims the BPDA has not followed the correct development review process “have zero merit.” He encouraged residents to donate funds “to support their new neighbors” rather than spending money on what he said are “baseless legal battles.”

“The increasing trend of people who can afford to hire private lawyers fighting to keep people who have struggled with housing insecurity out of their neighborhood is incredibly distressing,” he said. “We will fight these claims and are confident we will win in court.”

The Planning Office for Urban Affairs was unavailable for comment.

