DraftKings buys lottery app Jackpocket for $750 million

The Boston-based sports-betting giant said Thursday that fourth-quarter sales grew to $1.23 billion, missing the $1.24 billion average of analysts’ estimates. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization were $151 million, short of analysts’ forecasts for $177.1 million.

DraftKings reported fourth-quarter sales and profit that missed analysts’ projections and announced it would buy the lottery app Jackpocket for $750 million in cash and stock.

The Jackpocket acquisition is expected to produce as much as $260 million in revenue and $60 million to $100 million in adjusted Ebitda in 2026. The transaction should close in the second half of this year, the company said.

Advertisement

DraftKings raised its sales and profit guidance for this year, to as much as $4.65 billion and $410 million respectively. In November, the company projected 2024 revenue of $4.5 billion to $4.8 billion and adjusted Ebitda of $350 million to $450 million.

The shares were down about 2.2 percent to $43.50 after the results were announced.