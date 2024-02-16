Eversource, National Grid seek rate hikes to upgrade the grid to handle surge in electrification

Earlier this month, the two utilities asked the state Department of Public Utilities to begin this process of recouping their investments in modernizing the electric grid, by raising rates over a five-year period.

To deliver all that extra power, though, the state’s two main electric utilities, Eversource and National Grid, will have to invest billions in grid infrastructure upgrades. And the utilities will turn to ratepayers to pick up much of the tab.

If all goes according to plan, homes in Massachusetts could consume nearly three times as much electricity by 2050 than they do today, as consumers and businesses convert to electric vehicles and heat pumps.

Eversource is looking for state approval to pass on nearly $400 million of its costs over the next five years, while National Grid is seeking reimbursement for about $2 billion, according to figures provided by the company representatives. Both utilities are also hoping to recover money for other grid fixes through their regular rate filings.

If these “electric sector modernization” plans get approved, these increases will add relatively small amounts to electric bills on an annual basis. But they do add up. Five years from now, the average Eversource residential customer will pay nearly $5 a month more than today, while National Grid residential customers will pay an additional charge of nearly $7 a month. Current electric bills for both utilities, in an average home, total just over $200 a month.

These modernization plans were set in motion by a requirement in the state’s 2022 climate law, part of an effort by state policy makers to move consumers over to electric vehicles and heat pumps, and away from gasoline-fueled vehicles, and natural gas and heating oil for heat. While roughly half of the region’s electricity comes from natural gas plants, that percentage is expected to drop over time as more renewable energy projects, including offshore wind farms, come online. All this work is aimed at bringing Massachusetts to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

As demand grows for power for electric vehicles, the state's two major utilities are seeking rate hikes to upgrade the power grid to provide it. Aaron Pressman/Globe Staff

New England’s current grid is set up to handle large amounts of power coming from a few power plants. But that’s shifting to a more decentralized model, as solar panels sprout on rooftops and in fields across the state. That shift will require infrastructure investments to accommodate the changes in electricity flows.

Likewise, a significant increase in electric heat and car charging will also require changes to the grid infrastructure — some minor, some dramatic. If the DPU approves, the utilities’ grid modernization plans would reimburse them for a range of upgrades, from wire and substation upgrades to new smart meters and batteries for homes to software that tracks and responds to power usage in real time.

“If you want to advance solar development, you want to make it easier for developers to connect quicker in the [more rural] areas where they want to connect,” said Nicola Medalova, chief operating officer for National Grid’s New England electric operations. “[Meanwhile], we’re trying to make sure our network enables people to connect to green electricity but also to draw down green electricity at the time they want to electrify.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him @jonchesto.