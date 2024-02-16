Two full weeks in the office? No more Friday-Monday WFH? New RTO mandates keep coming.

Deutsche Bank AG, which also has a presence in Boston, has a new mandate that, as of June, managing directors must come in four days a week and other staff members at least three – but, notably, they can’t work from home on a Friday followed by a Monday .

Fidelity Investments, one of Boston’s largest employers, just announced that it’s requiring most US employees to be in the office two full weeks out of every four starting in September.

The return-to-office mandates keep coming — and getting more specific.

Four years after the pandemic upended the longstanding five-day-a-week commute for many white-collar workers, an increasing number of employers that have settled into a hybrid arrangement are tightening the reins on when and how frequently workers need to report to the office.

Last year, 88 percent of employers nationwide said they expected workers to be in a certain number of days a week, up from 69 percent in 2022, according to a customer survey by Robin, the Boston workplace management software company. State Street Corp., for instance, the Boston financial services firm, brought people back four days a week in November.

Some companies are unveiling highly detailed plans with desk reservation systems, attendance tracking, and different in-office expectations based on how many miles an employee lives from the office.

At Fidelity, which has more than 5,800 employees in Boston and 74,000 worldwide, most employees will be scheduled to work two full weeks out of four on site, depending on their role. Currently, they are required to come in one week out of four.

This arrangement “provides associates with the time they need to work offsite while maximizing time onsite together – creating new ways to thrive at work while balancing work and life needs,” a spokesperson for the money management firm said in a statement.

The ban on working from home on Monday following a remote Friday at Deutsche Bank, which currently requires employees to come in two days a week, is particularly unusual. For many companies that require some in-office attendance, Mondays and Fridays are typically work-from-home days. But in some places, this has led to largely empty offices at the beginning and end of the week and full offices in the middle of the week, where, in workplaces where desks are no longer assigned, employees sometimes can’t find a place to sit.

In a memo to staff, the German banking giant noted that its real estate usage is “inefficient” and that it wanted to “spread our presence more evenly across the week.”

Deutsche Bank did not respond to a request for comment.

Employers bringing people back to the office more regularly are “treading on very thin ice” if they aren’t listening to what their workers want, said Thomas Kochan, an emeritus management professor at MIT and faculty member of the MIT Sloan Institute for Work and Employment Research.

“If Friday and Monday are strong preferences [to work remotely], you’re really risking alienating more people,” he said. “You can expect they’re going to lose some of their talent to employers that have more favorable hybrid arrangements.”

“I think it’s very difficult to turn the clock back.”

