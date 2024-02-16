Healey feels the squeeze as state revenues fall and the economy cools

Massachusetts has hit fiscal turbulence, but how rough will the ride get?

The economy is slowing. Tax collections are down. The governor is trimming spending.

“That’s the $64,000 question,” said Eileen McAnneny, a senior fellow at the Pioneer Institute, a public policy group in Boston. “I think this is a pivotal moment for the commonwealth.”

Recap: Massachusetts tax receipts fell 6.9 percent in January compared with a year earlier. The state is on track for its second consecutive decline in annual revenues, after two years of bumper gains.

Meanwhile, the local economy expanded at a sluggish 1.2 percent annual pace in the fourth quarter, lagging US growth of 3.3 percent, according to MassBenchmarks. The research group, part of the Donahue Institute at UMass Amherst, said the state trailed the country in key measures such as employment, incomes, and spending on goods.

What’s going on: MassBenchmarks economist Alan Clayton-Matthews said Massachusetts faces headwinds including limited employment growth, elevated vulnerability to high interest rates, and expensive housing.

Employers have struggled to fill jobs, the result of an aging workforce and muted population growth . Payrolls reported by local employers climbed 3 percent over the past five years, but a separate household survey shows the number of people with jobs dipped — something that didn’t happen nationally. One possible explanation: Employers may be hiring more workers who live out of state.

services sectors that rely on venture capital funding and corporate spending. After borrowing costs rose and investors pulled back, Our economy may be more sensitive to interest rates than the country as a whole, Clayton-Matthews said. That’s especially true for the prominent technology, finance, and related businessservices sectors that rely on venture capital funding and corporate spending. After borrowing costs rose and investors pulled back, startup tech and biotech companies were forced to lay off workers to conserve cash. Business services payrolls barely budged in 2023 after rising 4 percent in the prior year.

High housing costs and tight inventories have squeezed household finances and likely prompted some residents to leave the state.

Tax revenue impact: In the fiscal year that began July 1, income tax payments are down almost 17 percent while estimated payments are off 9 percent. Experts believe the decline is driven by a drop in investment gains and bonuses — tied in part to bond market losses and corporate belt-tightening caused by inflation and the Federal Reserve’s sharp increase in borrowing costs.

Also at work: an increase in tax credits to owners of some partnerships and small businesses. The credits are intended to soften the impact of a change in federal law concerning deductions for state and local taxes.

Even before the January report, which showed revenues running $212 million behind the prior year, Governor Maura Healey cut $375 million in planned spending. The administration also reduced its revenue forecast by $1 billion for the fiscal year ending in June.

Changes in the state’s tax laws: The $1 billion tax relief package signed by Healey in October went into effect Jan. 1, and has yet to have a meaningful effect on revenues. The Department of Revenue estimated in December that the millionaires’ tax — a voter-approved 4 percent surcharge on incomes above $1 million — would bring in $1.6 billion to $2.1 billion in the current fiscal year. Whether that forecast holds remains to be seen, as does how many residents relocate to avoid the tax.

The outlook: Last month, Healey proposed a $58 billion budget for the year starting July 1. That’s an increase of about $2 billion, or 3.7 percent, over this year. The governor said administration officials were “tightening our belts” by keeping spending growth below previous years.

Phineas Baxandall, interim president of the Massachusetts Budget & Policy Center, a think tank, said it’s wise to keep a close eye on revenues, “but we just don’t know enough to say the sky is falling.”

He’s optimistic. With the Fed expected to cut interest rates later this year, the state’s financial pressure should ease. And the reserve account known as the rainy day fund is “unprecedentedly large” — $7.2 billion as of June 30 — in case things really go south, he said.

Final thought: Massachusetts’ coffers swelled during the post-pandemic recovery of 2021 and 2022. Now it’s back to the fiscal reality of a high-cost state that makes it hard to attract and keep young workers, and whose wealthier residents often leave for warmer, cheaper climes when they retire.

Balancing the budget while investing in the future won’t be easy with the economy shifting into lower gear.

“It’s a cause for caution,” said Doug Howgate, president of the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation. “But looking at the national picture, it doesn’t make sense to panic.”

Agreed. If the US economy holds up, Massachusetts shouldn’t get bounced around too much. Just keep your seat belts buckled to be safe.

