Slip on a caftan and party like Mrs. Roper from ‘Three’s Company.’ The Roper phenomenon has arrived in Boston.

But a steady parade of Helen Ropers arrived at Kowloon that night, decked out in campy floor-length frocks. Approximately 75 of them. Lepere was shocked and thrilled. The gathering crowd cheered as each Mrs. Roper entered. Soon, the Kowloon was filled with people dressed in Helen Roper’s iconic, airy caftans, crabapple necklaces, and signature pile of red curls. Both the caftans and cocktails flowed as the Mrs. Ropers, Stanley Ropers, and even a stray reveler dressed like “Match Game” panelist Charles Nelson Reilly partied into the night.

“I thought we’d maybe get five people,” said Lepere, 46, of Winchester. “I couldn’t even get my boyfriend to come with me.”

Michelle Lepere had no idea how many people would show up to her event last December. Would complete strangers see her post on Facebook and come to the Kowloon restaurant bravely dressed as the 1970s sitcom character Mrs. Roper from “Three’s Company”? Would Bostonians have any interest in joining the International Order of Mrs. Ropers or participating in the phenomenon known as the Roper Romp?

Get Winter Soup Club A six-week series featuring soup recipes and cozy vibes, plus side dishes and toppings, to get us all through the winter. Enter Email Sign Up

Michelle Lepere adjusted her wig as she dressed up as Mrs. Roper from “Three’s Company” in the bathroom at Tenderoni’s. Lepere is one of the founders of the Boston chapter of the International Order of Mrs. Ropers. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

It was the official launch of the International Order of Mrs. Ropers: Boston Chapter.

Advertisement

“Honestly, if I were a debutante, this would’ve been my coming out party,” Lepere said with a big smile. “Life is pretty tough in general, and to be able just to escape and have fun was incredible. This is a judgment-free zone. Nobody is thinking anything except that we’re all Helens.”

Mrs. Roper (who was portrayed by Audra Lindley on the sitcom) has emerged as an unlikely style icon of the 2020s. During the run of “Three’s Company” and its spinoff, “The Ropers,” Helen Roper was the sexually frustrated wife of Stanley and a kind-hearted confidante to her tenants and friends. Whenever her husband (played by Norman Fell) made antigay remarks, Helen was quick to admonish him. She wore racks of housecoats, peignoirs, muumuus, and caftans and adorned herself with a rainbow of chunky bracelets, strands of statement necklaces, and plastic hoop earrings. Her sartorial leanings landed somewhere between disco hippie and New Age polyester fortune teller.

Advertisement

Norman Fell and Audra Lindley played Stanley and Helen Roper on the 1970s television sitcom "Three's Company" and the spin-off series, "The Ropers." Associated Press/ASSOCIATED PRESS

The bold Helen Roper look and her sassy attitude have become the inspiration for tens of thousands of people across the country. The International Order of Mrs. Ropers has 24,000 members on Facebook. Another group, the Roper Romp, has more than 30,000 members. There are also 60 regional chapters of the International Order of Mrs. Ropers, plus plenty of pop-up events. This army of Mrs. Ropers comes together in restaurants, bars, beaches, bowling alleys, parades, murder mystery dinners, and on cruise ships.

Photographer Michelle Heywood-Bloom of Bloom Photography got in touch with her inner Mrs. Roper at a Roper Romp in Seabrook, N.H. Sheri Bloom/Bloom Photography

Take a quick glance at the Roper social media channels, and you can find multiple Romps happening across the country nearly every weekend. On Friday, the Boston chapter is gathering at Encore Boston Harbor to celebrate Roper Gras (that’s Mardi Gras for Roper lovers). On Saturday, the Helens will come together in East Greenwich, Conn., to party and raise money for charity.

The Roper Romps offer an opportunity to slip into 1970s sitcom cosplay and in many cases raise money for charity, but the people who transform themselves into Helen say these gatherings go beyond wigs and plastic jewelry.

Amy Prohaska puts on lipstick as she dresses up as Mrs. Roper from “Three’s Company” in the bathroom at Tenderoni’s. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

“There’s a sense of community,” said Amy Prohaska, a marketing consultant and writer in Waltham, who attended the Kowloon Roper Romp and is now an active member of the Boston chapter. “You walk into a place dressed like Helen, and people just smile. Would you normally meet these people? Maybe, maybe not. It’s a really fun group of people, and I think we’re all looking for more connection in our lives.”

Advertisement

The current Helen Roper movement traces its roots back to 2013 when a group of men donned Helen drag at an LGBTQ+ festival in New Orleans called Southern Decadence. Since that time, the Roper movement has grown bigger than the gay party circuit. Much bigger. Helen’s equal opportunity muumuu now encompasses all genders, ages, races, and sexualities. Fans of the character say that Mrs. Roper is akin to the lovable, cheeky aunt who would throw out bon mots such as “I think I need another drink. The ice has soaked up all my gin.”

Patricia McCormack (left) and Audra Lindley in a scene from "The Ropers." ABC

“When we got together at Kowloon, we talked about what it meant to be Helen,” Lepere said. “She was the OG ally for the LGBT community. She’s also the first version of what we would recognize as being a desperate housewife. She was a woman who loved to make love and wasn’t ashamed to talk about it. It was empowering to have an older woman be that in tune with who she was, and regardless of what was going on, she managed to be kind and understanding.”

Boston is late to the Roper game. There are active chapters in Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, plus a separate Eastern Massachusetts chapter. Last summer, 150 tickets for a Roper Romp charity bar crawl in Newport quickly sold out.

Advertisement

“I think the thing that’s so fascinating about it is that people are going to multiple events,” said Nancy Rafi, who organized the Newport Roper Romp. “I thought it would be a one-off event for people. But I saw people in Newport who had just dressed as Helen at another Roper Romp in Providence. And it’s across every demographic imaginable.”

Earlier this month, about 50 Mrs. Ropers gathered, partied, and raised money for charity in Seabrook. New Hampshire organizer Arlenea O’Keefe, who grew up watching “Three’s Company” and has an affinity for caftans, had no idea what the turnout would be for the event, but she was quickly surrounded by a horde of Helens.

A gathering of Mrs. Ropers modeled their caftans and wigs at the Overboard Pub & Grill in Seabrook, N.H. Michelle Heywood-Bloom/Bloom Photography

“It was a big event, bigger than I ever thought it could be,” said O’Keefe. “It’s New England in February, and what else are you going to do? Why not put on a wig and a muumuu and have fun with people? We were bent over laughing at each other and how we looked, but yeah, it was just a fun way to bring people together.”

Helen Roper (Michelle Lepere, center) was flanked by a pair of Stanleys (Maryellen Viens, left and Nicole Little) at a Roper Romp at the Kowloon last year. Courtesy Michelle Elizabeth

Modern Helens like to have a good time, as evidenced by their fondness for parties and parades, but under the colorful caftans and layers of makeup you can find the true reason for the gatherings.

“When we’re adults, we don’t have the same opportunities to meet people and make friends as we did when we were in school or college,” Lepere said. “The pandemic and working from home made it even more difficult. So to have a chance to bring together strangers who can just talk is kind of a rare opportunity.”

Advertisement

Michelle Lepere replaced her glasses with ones more like Mrs. Roper’s style, paired with bangles and a colorful necklace. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

Christopher Muther can be reached at christopher.muther@globe.com. Follow him @Chris_Muther and Instagram @chris_muther.