What to do during February vacation week

Aquatic intrigue: The New England Aquarium extends hours for vacation week (they’re open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily Monday through Friday). Enjoy playtime with seals (for an extra fee), encounters with two new sea lions and a 22-pound nurse shark, and screenings of “ARCTIC: Our Frozen Planet,” a documentary on how climate change is affecting the landscape. www.neaq.org

So the snow day was sad. But one thing is certain: Next week, there will be no school in Massachusetts, regardless of weather, and you might need something to do. Here are 11 local adventures, many of them free, to keep your family entertained. Prowl for owls, cuddle a canine, test out jokes, and tumble to Taylor Swift. As always, preregister if necessary, and confirm that your chosen activity is open before heading out.

Advertisement

Blue Man bargains: Tickets for The Blue Man Group are 25 percent off for a family four pack during vacation week, and they’ve added shows so there’s almost always a convenient time to go, from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Can’t make it? Catch them at the annual Children’s Winter Festival on Boston Common on Wednesday, Feb. 21. www.blueman.com/boston

Get Parenting Unfiltered Unvarnished, approachable, candid conversations and resources for Greater Boston parents. Enter Email Sign Up

Canine cuteness: The Fairmont Copley Plaza hosts a book reading and visit with their current canine ambassador, Cori Copley. There’s a read-aloud story portion of “Catie Copley” (the tale of the hotel’s first resident black Lab), plus hot chocolate, cookies, a stuffed Cori for each guest, and a hardcover copy of the book. It’s great for kids 4-7. Tickets are $35; it happens on Friday, Feb. 23 at 2 p.m. www.fairmont-copley-plaza.com

Sign up for Parenting Unfiltered. Globe staff

Celebratory storytelling: Kids’ storyteller Len Cabral is charismatic and captivating, and he’ll share stories and folktales with kids at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum to honor Black History Month on Thursday, Feb. 22 at 10:30 a.m. The hourlong performance is free. www.jfklibrary.org

Advertisement

Decompression: If your family needs to recenter, consider family yoga at Lincoln’s deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum. They host an art-inspired, kid-friendly yoga class with Concord’s On the Mat Yoga for kids 3 and up (BYO mat; kids are $10) at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 19. Then wander the sculpture park and grab a snack from the aptly named Twisted Tree Café. www.thetrustees.org

Foundry family fest: Kendall Square’s Foundry makerspace hosts a weeklong drop-in creative consortium for all ages: Learn how to weave, code using Lego robots, take a baking class, test your parkour skills, or take to the stage at a kids stand-up comedy session. So many cool, free things. It runs from Saturday, Feb. 17 until Saturday, Feb. 24. www.cambridgefoundry.org/events/festival

Free fun: Boston Common transforms into a Children’s Winter Festival on Wednesday, Feb. 21. This is the ideal spot to blow off steam, with inflatable mazes, alpine slides, train rides, a photo booth, and lots of sugary snacks (Rosa Mexicano provides the hot chocolate). www.boston.gov/winterfest

Use this QR code to sign up to get the Parenting Unfiltered newsletter delivered straight to your inbox. Globe staff

Presidents’ Day performances: Quincy hosts a Presidents’ Day Winterfest with lots of unusual spectacles: a birds of prey show, aerialists, fire-eating performances from the Boston Circus Guild, reptile displays … and green-screen selfies with former US presidents (like John Quincy Adams, naturally). It starts at 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 19. Events happen at locations throughout the city. www.quincyma.gov

Prowl for owls: Mass Audubon leads an Owl Prowl at Independent Fermentations, a cute craft-beer and kombucha brewery in Plymouth. There’s beer for parents and cider or hot cocoa for kids (who get in for free), plus snacks. Wear layers and sturdy shoes. Profits go to Mass Audubon. It happens on Thursday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. Register in advance. www.massaudubon.org

Advertisement

Shake it off: So it’s not quite the Super Bowl, but: Pulse Studio at Derby Street Shops in Hingham hosts two 40-minute kids’ bounce classes (7 and up); a DJ will blast Taylor Swift songs while Pulse instructors guide kids through the finer elements of trampoline artistry. Kids are asked to dress in their favorite era. Best of all: Drop-off is encouraged. It happens on Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 10:45 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. www.barrebyjenn.com/pulse

STEM solutions: The Boston Children’s Museum hosts an Engineering Week through Sunday, Feb. 25 where kids can try hands-on solutions to real-world problems: Confront coastal erosion with engineering activities; build load-bearing bridges (maybe someone in Rhode Island should give them a call?), use Legos to build air-powered cars, and create stories using AI on a collaborative storyboard shared with other guests, so get creative. The museum opens at 9:30 a.m. daily. www.bostonchildrensmuseum.org

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her @kcbaskin.