Five things to do around Boston, Feb. 19-25

Take part in scientific workshops and educational activities at MIT Museum during school vacation week. Offerings include microscope labs, classes on wiring circuits, and gallery tours, as well as family workshops (for an additional fee) on artificial intelligence ethics and origami. Activities free with museum admission: $18 adults, $10 youth, free for ages 5 and younger. Register at mitmuseum.mit.edu .

Monday

Honest Abe

Witness history brought to life through Steve Wood’s first-person historical interpretation, A Visit with President Lincoln, hosted at Concord Museum. Wood dons a stovepipe hat to tell the story of Abraham Lincoln through a recitation of the Gettysburg Address and reflections on Lincoln’s life. 1 p.m. Free with museum admission: $15 adults, $12 seniors/students. concordmuseum.org

Begins Tuesday

Lights, Camera, Action

Celebrate the return of the MFA’s Boston Festival of Films from Iran. The lineup includes Terrestrial Verses, which explores cultural, religious, and institutional constraints; A Revolution on Canvas, an in-depth look at a censored artist; and Sundance award-winning The Persian Version, a comedy about life as an Iranian American. With English subtitles. Through March 2. Find info and tickets ($15 adults; museum admission separate fee) at mfa.org.

Starts Wednesday

Magical Memories

Step into a fairy tale adventure with Disney on Ice: Magic in the Stars, featuring stories and characters from Frozen II, Raya and the Last Dragon, Toy Story, and more. The show will run at TD Garden through February 25. Showtimes vary. Tickets start at $15. disneyonice.com

Saturday-Sunday

Bookends

Blast into the past with The Simon & Garfunkel Story, a theatrical portrayal based on the famed 1960s musical duo, during a two-night show at Emerson Colonial Theatre. The show features hits such as “Mrs. Robinson” and “The Sound of Silence,” with a live ensemble and vintage-inspired screen projections. Showtimes vary. Tickets, from $39, at emersoncolonialtheatre.com.

