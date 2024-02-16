fb-pixelHomes for sale on Washington Street in Jamaica Plain and Newton Skip to main content
On the Block

For sale: Homes on streets named after the first US president

Live on one of the roughly 5,000 streets in this country named for George Washington.

By Jon Gorey Globe Correspondent,Updated February 16, 2024, 31 minutes ago
The living area of 3531 Washington Street #321, Jamaica Plain.Handout

$830,000

3531 WASHINGTON STREET #321 / JAMAICA PLAIN

SQUARE FEET 1,194

CONDO FEE $795 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR $745,000 in 2020

PROS A block from Southwest Corridor Park, this unit is on the third floor of VITA, a 2019 building with a bakery and gym on the ground floor. Left of the entry hall (with laundry closet), the kitchen — with quartz counters and recessed lights — anchors a spacious living and dining area with walnut floors, 9-foot ceilings, and 7-foot windows. A glass door opens to a private patio. Right of the living room, a two-door bath connects to the smaller bedroom. On the left, the primary suite has a walk-through closet and private bath with double vanity and step-in shower. There’s a shared lounge and roof deck on the fourth floor, and the unit includes a deeded space in the heated garage. CONS The balcony overlooks a car wash.

The exterior of 3531 Washington Street #321, Jamaica Plain.Handout

Abigail Marjollet, RESIS Real Estate, 781-234-8782, RESISrealestate.com

Advertisement

$1,200,000

110 WASHINGTON PARK #8 / NEWTON

The exterior of 110 Washington Park #8, Newton.Handout

SQUARE FEET 2,015

CONDO FEE $964 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR $667,000 in 2012

PROS Steps from the restaurants and commuter rail in Newtonville, this two-story condo with hardwood floors tops the former Claflin School, which dates to 1891. Right of the entry hall, the updated kitchen has granite counters and stainless appliances; across a concrete breakfast bar, the living area features jaw-dropping 22-foot ceilings, exposed wood truss beams, a wall of windows, and a fireplace. Left of the entryway, find a family room with private balcony, a modern bath, laundry room, and a bedroom with built-in dresser and storage in the eaves. A mezzanine office upstairs connects to the primary bedroom with walk-in closet, window seat, skylights, and spacious newer bath. The unit includes two parking spaces. CONS An offer has been accepted.

Advertisement

The living space of 110 Washington Park #8, Newton.Handout

Ezra Stillman, Hammond Residential, 617-721-7007, ezrastillman.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.

Boston Globe Today