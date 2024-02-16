For sale: Homes on streets named after the first US president

CONDO FEE $795 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR $745,000 in 2020

PROS A block from Southwest Corridor Park, this unit is on the third floor of VITA, a 2019 building with a bakery and gym on the ground floor. Left of the entry hall (with laundry closet), the kitchen — with quartz counters and recessed lights — anchors a spacious living and dining area with walnut floors, 9-foot ceilings, and 7-foot windows. A glass door opens to a private patio. Right of the living room, a two-door bath connects to the smaller bedroom. On the left, the primary suite has a walk-through closet and private bath with double vanity and step-in shower. There’s a shared lounge and roof deck on the fourth floor, and the unit includes a deeded space in the heated garage. CONS The balcony overlooks a car wash.

The exterior of 3531 Washington Street #321, Jamaica Plain. Handout

Abigail Marjollet, RESIS Real Estate, 781-234-8782, RESISrealestate.com

$1,200,000

110 WASHINGTON PARK #8 / NEWTON

The exterior of 110 Washington Park #8, Newton. Handout

SQUARE FEET 2,015

CONDO FEE $964 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR $667,000 in 2012

PROS Steps from the restaurants and commuter rail in Newtonville, this two-story condo with hardwood floors tops the former Claflin School, which dates to 1891. Right of the entry hall, the updated kitchen has granite counters and stainless appliances; across a concrete breakfast bar, the living area features jaw-dropping 22-foot ceilings, exposed wood truss beams, a wall of windows, and a fireplace. Left of the entryway, find a family room with private balcony, a modern bath, laundry room, and a bedroom with built-in dresser and storage in the eaves. A mezzanine office upstairs connects to the primary bedroom with walk-in closet, window seat, skylights, and spacious newer bath. The unit includes two parking spaces. CONS An offer has been accepted.

The living space of 110 Washington Park #8, Newton. Handout

Ezra Stillman, Hammond Residential, 617-721-7007, ezrastillman.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.